Sacramento sports anchor Lina Washington leaving ABC10 to take a job in her hometown

Lina Washington, who worked at ABC10 in Sacramento for xx years, is leaving to take a job in her hometown of Phoenix. Courtesy of Lina Washington

Sports anchor Lina Washington announced she will be leaving Sacramento’s ABC10 this month after almost four years with the channel and taking a job in her hometown.

The Phoenix native broke the news last week on her social media platforms. She will be joining the NBC 12 News sports team.

Washington told The Sacramento Bee that she intends to start working at the end of this month, but is unsure of exactly when she will start or what her scheduling will look like with the channel.

“I’m really excited to get back home, close to the family and to be working alongside some reporters that I’ve admired for a long time,” she said.

Washington, who said she watched the channel growing up, added that it is “pretty cool” to see her childhood dream of working at this station come true.

She also noted that she will continue her work with Boards for Change, which she co-founded with Shannan O’Rourke and Kimberly Prince. The organization began pairing Sacramento artists and businesses during the George Floyd protests last summer to create art on boarded-up storefronts. The art was auctioned and the proceeds went toward Black youth initiatives in Sacramento.

“I’m just thankful to have been able to leave my mark here. I’ll miss it dearly,” Washington said. “It’s been a pleasure getting to connect with the community here and I’ll miss Sacramento.”