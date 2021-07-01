Raiders notebook: Could Las Vegas land another player Gus Bradley is familiar with?

ESPN believes the Las Vegas Raiders should sign free agent linebacker K.J. Wright.

That would mean a reunion with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Wright played for Bradley from 2011-12 with the Seattle Seahawks and earned a starting role in early October 2011 over Aaron Curry, who was soon traded to the Raiders.

ESPN’s Field Yates said “a reunion with new Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is also appealing” and “Wright has system familiarity but would also bring toughness, leadership and production to a defense that needs it all.”

The Raiders currently have 90 players headed into training camp, which is scheduled to begin July 27 in Henderson, Nev.

Of those players, 10 are linebackers: Asmar Bilal, Divine Deablo, Nick Kwiatkoski, Darron Lee, Cory Littleton, Nicholas Morrow, Tanner Muse, James Onwualu, Max Richardson and Javin White.

The Raiders could cut a player to make room for Wright prior to the start of training camp, but it remains to be seen if Las Vegas will make a move to bring him in.

Moehrig receives award

Tre’von Moehrig was honored with the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award this week, awarded to the top defensive back in college football.

Moehrig toured the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Hospital to meet with staff and patients before being awarded the trophy at a ceremony in Oklahoma City.

Find someone that looks at you like @TheReal_Tre7 looks at his @jimthorpeaward pic.twitter.com/gyXY8PAZ9t — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) June 29, 2021

He is the first Texas Christian player to win the award, and the third Raider since Charles Woodson and Michael Huff in 1997 and 2005, respectively.

The Raiders selected Moehrig in the second round, 43rd overall in the 2021 NFL draft.