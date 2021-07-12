MLB draft call: Sacramento-area players Robert Gasser, Ryan Holgate go back-to-back

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred starts off the first round of the 2021 MLB draft Sunday in Denver. AP

Power at the plate and command on the mound made Robert Gasser and Ryan Holgate college prospects while in high school and then even more so as dominating figures as juniors in college this spring.

Both locally raised stars were selected Monday in the Competitive Balance B round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. This round comes between rounds 2 and 3.

A power-hitting, left-handed outfielder out of Davis High School and the University of Arizona, Holgate went 70th overall to the St. Louis Cardinals. One pick later, the San Diego Padres picked Gasser, a left-handed pitcher from Oak Ridge and the University of Houston.

The “slot value” for signing bonuses for players in 70th pick is $907,000.

At 6-foot-1, Gasser earned six wins this spring with 2.60 ERA. He struck out 105 in 85.2 innings, striking out 10 or more five times as a junior.

He was a three-year letterman at Oak Ridge who went 14-0 at Delta College in Stockton in 2018 in earning national pitcher of the year honors.

Holgate was a Bee All-Metro slugger at Davis who kept on swinging at Arizona. He belted 11 home runs with a .351 average and 56 RBI this spring, and he hammered three home runs in the postseason.

For his three-year Arizona career, the 6-foot-2 Holgate had 19 home runs and 101 RBI.

Two Sacramento State pitchers were also selected Monday, with Travis Adams going in the sixth round, 189th overall, to the Minnesota Twins and Scott Randall going in the seventh round, 198th overall, to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Also going in the seventh round: Ryan Costeiu of Arkansas by way of Sacramento City College. He went 201st overall to the Los Angeles Angels.