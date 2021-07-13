Sacramento Republic tries to jumpstart offense with new loan acquisition from Tulsa

Sacramento Republic announced Tuesday afternoon it acquired forward Jerome Kiesewetter on loan for the rest of the season from FC Tulsa. Tulsa FC

Sacramento Republic announced Tuesday afternoon it acquired forward Jerome Kiesewetter on loan for the rest of the season from FC Tulsa, a fellow USL franchise.

The move is an attempt to upgrade Sacramento’s stalled offense, which has scored three goals in the past five games. Kiesewetter hasn’t scored this year for Tulsa but he’s an experienced Bundesliga, U.S. national team and MLS player.

“Jerome is a big addition for us. He is clinical inside the box, makes vertical runs behind the defense, and is a consistent threat,” said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. “He brings a lot of experience to the club in the heart of the season, which will be a huge lift for our team.”

Kiesewetter has played at the national team, MLS and USL levels. The dual-citizen striker, who was born in Berlin, has played twice for the U.S. national team.