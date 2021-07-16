Drew Robinson, River Cat who survived suicide attempt, announces retirement from baseball

Sacramento’s Drew Robinson warms up during the season opening game after 18 months of closure from the pandemic at Sutter Health Park on May 20, 2021. He announced Friday, July 16, 2021, he is retiring from baseball after Sunday’s game with the River Cats. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Drew Robinson, a minor league prospect of the San Francisco Giants who survived a suicide attempt and lost an eye, announced Friday on Instagram he will retire from baseball after this weekend’s games with the Sacramento River Cats.

The 29-year-old has been in professional baseball since 2010 and has spent the season with the Triple-A River Cats as an outfielder. He’s appeared in 100 games in the major leagues with the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 through 2019.

“This is one of the things in a player’s career and life that no one can prepare you for. How could they? Everyone’s circumstances are so different. Mine included,” Robinson said on Instagram. “I’m writing to announce my retirement. This series in Sacramento will be the last games I play.”

Robinson’s suicide attempt came in April 2020. He reportedly shot himself in the head and survived for some 20 hours before calling authorities. Robinson’s right eye was damaged to the point it needed to be removed. With one eye, Robinson appeared in 35 games for Sacramento this season but has struggled, hitting just .128.

Robinson since nearly taking his own life has become a prominent mental health advocate and plans to hold that role in the Giants organization next.

“I couldn’t be more excited to remain in the game that saved my life,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “I remember the day after my suicide attempt, the first thought I had toward choosing to live came from thinking about playing baseball again. I did that, with one eye, and I’m grateful for my time with the @rivercats and the 11 incredible years I spent with the @rangers and @cardinals.”

The River Cats on Friday begin a five-game series against the Round Rock Express through Tuesday. Robinson’s final game is expected to be Sunday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.