Former Sacramento State, 49ers and Raiders coach Knapp in critical condition

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, center, jokes with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Aug. 17, 2016. Knapp was seriously injured in a bike crash over the weekend near his home. AP

Greg Knapp, the unsung, witty and offensive-minded quarterback specialist who got his coaching start at Sacramento State is in critical condition at John Muir Health Medical Center in Walnut Creek after suffering serious injuries Saturday afternoon from a bike crash. As of Tuesday, he was flanked in the hospital by family and friends, including his agent, Jeff Sperbeck, a Sacramento native and decades-long friend of Knapp.

Now the passing-game specialist with the New York Jets, Knapp was bicycling near his Danville home Saturday when he was struck by a motorist, according the to San Ramon Police Department and family and friends of the 1980s Sacramento State quarterback. Sperbeck texted The Bee on Tuesday, “It’s awful. Say some prayers.”

Knapp, 58, was struck by the motorist in a busy intersection a week before the Jets start training camp. Knapp has spent the last 25 seasons in the NFL, including with the 49ers and two stints with the Raiders. Former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh hired Knapp after the former 49ers defensive coordinator accepted the head-coaching post with the Jets.

Saleh said in a statement, “Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family. Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.”

Knapp’s family released a statement to the Jets that read, “Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people. He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support - it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time.”

After coaching at Sac State for nine seasons, Knapp started his NFL career with the 49ers in 1997. He was elevated to offensive coordinator from 2001-03 and held the same role with the Falcons (2004-06), the Raiders (2007-08 and in 2012) and the Seahawks (2009). He was quarterback coach for the Broncos from 2013-16, winning Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, his career highlight, he told The Bee. He coached quarterbacks with the Falcons from 2018-20 before joining the Jets.