‘Incredible’: Raiders great Tom Flores finally, formally a Pro Football Hall of Famer

Tom Flores, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. AP

Finally. At last.

Tom Flores’ long-awaited trip to the stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame arrived Sunday afternoon.

He is now officially in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after the Class of 2021 induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

It was a long time coming for Flores, finally elected in February after a couple of disappointments when he didn’t get the celebrated knock on the door and a visit from Hall president David Baker.

On Sunday, Flores put that all in the past and enjoyed every moment as former players, family and friends applauded and saluted him for a career that included two Super Bowl wins as a coach for the Raiders.

Carol Davis, the wife of late owner Al Davis, described in a taped speech what Flores — a former Raiders quarterback hired first as an assistant and later promoted to head coach — meant to the franchise in its Oakland and Los Angeles days and still represents with the team relocated to Las Vegas.

“He was a Raider and he came back home,” she said. “Tom means everything to this organization.”

Current Raiders owner Mark Davis also presented Flores and was with him when they revealed Flores’ bust that will forever sit in the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum.

Tom Flores, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, left, and his presenter Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis unveil Flores’ bust during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. David Richard AP

The Fresno-born and Sanger favorite son waved and thanked everyone who supported his Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy over the years and his eventual election.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

His speech touched on several topics, not the least of which are his roots in the central San Joaquin Valley, including playing at Sanger High, Fresno City College and the University of the Pacific.

“I was always happy in the world of football,” Flores told the audience “And now because of this honor, I’ll be part of it forever and forever. Realize that. That is incredible.”

Al Davis named him head coach in 1979 after Flores served several years as an assistant under John Madden.

Flores led the Raiders to the two league championships and had 97 victories as an NFL head coach, including an 83-53 run with the Raiders from 1979 to 1987.

Sanger High will celebrate Tom Flores Hall of Fame Night on Sept. 17 and the city will host a “Welcome Home Celebration” in downtown from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Sept. 18 when a Tom Flores Boulevard ribbon-cutting will take place.

Jon Gruden salutes Tom Flores

After Sunday’s training camp practice at Allegiant Stadium, Raiders coach Jon Gruden shared what he thinks Flores means to the organization.

“Coach has always been a supporter, no matter who the head coach of the Raiders been,” he said. “I can only say this: hard work and loyalty is the two things he stood by and advised me to do and keep your head up. He knows what the Raiders are all about.

“A lot of people probably don’t know all the accomplishments of Flores. He’s a great quarterback; he’s a winner — a two-time world champion coach — a leader of men. I think hard work and loyalty are the two things that makes Flores special.”

This story will be updated