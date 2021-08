Sports See high school football return on Friday night: Folsom vs. Monterey Trail in Elk Grove August 21, 2021 09:21 PM

Folsom played Monterey Trail during a nonleague high school football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove. Folsom beat Monterey Trail 56-14 during one of several games across region this weekend as football returned.