Republic notebook: Former state speaker of the house joins MLS bid; team adds midfielder

San Antonio midfielder Emil Cuello will join the Sacramento Republic lineup as the team hopes to punch up its offense. USL Championship

Sacramento Republic announced Wednesday that former state Speaker of the House Fabian Núñez has been hired to help the club find a new lead investor.

The team is hunting for a billionaire to lead the team into the top tier of American soccer, Major League Soccer, after Ron Burkle backed out of a deal in February to take ownership of the team. The league and team announced in October of 2019 that Republic FC would play in MLS. Since Burkle backed out, two lawsuits have been filed against him related to development of The Railyards and the team’s crest has been pulled off the MLS website ahead of its planned 2023 debut.

Republic FC Chairman and CEO Kevin Nagle said he remains committed to his team playing in MLS.

“Every day, we’re continuing down the path, moving closer by connecting with potential investors, engaging with the Commissioner’s Office, and coordinating with our partners at the city and beyond. This city, its fans, and our plan remain unmatched and ready to go – and with the right investor, we’ll be an essential element in the growth of MLS and soccer in America,” Nagle said in a news release. “Fabian’s service to California in the legislature, experience as a partner leading a global public interest firm, and term as a U.S. Soccer Federation Board Director, will continue to open pathways to new potential investors ready to commit to Sacramento’s future.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg seemed bullish about the prospect of joining MLS during a public appearance at Sacramento Republic’s stadium in May. With new ownership comes new negotiations with the city, mostly around developing a site for a new stadium. Steinberg has opposed the city paying for a stadium, but he has indicated he’s open to the city building infrastructure to support a new pitch.

In addition to his experience with the U.S. Soccer Federation, Núñez has worked with Steinberg in the past. The Democrats worked together in the state Assembly from 2002 to 2004.

“I worked with Fabian in the Legislature when he was speaker, and he is just immensely talented and able,” Steinberg said in a news release. “He really believes in Sacramento and that we are a great fit for Major League Soccer. His contacts, his expertise and his network around the world are a big plus for us. I want to thank Kevin Nagle for bringing on such a valuable partner for our effort.”

Taintor sent to San Antonio for midfielder

Republic FC also announced Wednesday it sent defender Mitch Taintor to San Antonio in exchange for midfielder Emil Cuello, pending league and federation approval. Taintor will play for San Antonio for the rest of the season; Republic FC will retain the rights to Taintor at the end of the season.

Emil Cuello brings an offensive threat to Sacramento’s midfield, as Republic continues to look for ways to fire up its goal-scoring. He has two goals and three assists in 16 games this year.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

“Emil’s creativity and quality will add a new dimension to our frontline,” Republic general manager Todd Dunivant said in a news release. “We had not expected to loan Mitch out this season, but a situation presented itself that made sense for both the club and for Mitch. Ultimately, we need to score and create more goals, and in order to get quality, we had to send quality in return. We’ll look forward to bringing Mitch back to Sacramento after his loan spell.”

The Quails have scored 20 goals this season, the second-lowest total in the eight-team Pacific Division.

Republic fire relief, events

▪ Nagle announced earlier this week that Republic FC will raise money to help people affected by the Caldor Fire and he will personally match up to $10,000 in donations to the El Dorado Community Foundation.

The foundation is providing housing assistance, food, pet supplies, medication and more. Donations are accpeted at SacRepublicFC.com/FireRelief. Also, those affected by the fires can apply for $500 and $1,000 grants online.

▪ During Saturday night’s game against San Diego at Heart Health Park, youth soccer club Sierra Gold SC will collect donations for the Caldor Fire Fund.

▪ The game against San Diego is also the team’s Honor Our Educators Night. Teachers can claim a special offer at SacRepublicFC.com/HonorOurEducators.