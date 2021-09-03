Two-time defending Sacramento Mile Motorcycle champion seeks third straight win

Flat track motorcycle racer Jared Mees hopes to capture his third consecutive Cal Expo AFT win on Sept. 11-12. SDI Racing

Flat track motorcycle racer Jared Mees hopes to capture his third consecutive Cal Expo AFT win on Sept. 11-12.

Mees, 35, won the event at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 race was ruled a no-contest because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mees has 56 career national event wins, including three this season.

Mees is listed as the favorite to win the event at Cal Expo

“The Cal Expo track takes experience to win,” Mees said in a news release. “As you gain more knowledge on the Mile tracks, you continue to learn how to play out your strategy and prepare for the finish. My two Sacramento wins were much different. In 2018, I was in a battle with Kenny (Coolbeth) and Bryan (Smith) and was able to clip them all at the checkered flag. And, in 2019, I had a great bike, led for most of the race and Briar (Bauman) got close at the end.”

Top competitors at the event scheduled for next week include Briar (Bauman), Bronson Bauman, Brandon Robinson, J.D. Beach, Jarod Vanderkool, Brandon Price, Sammy Halbert and Bryan Smith, who is the seven-time Sacramento Mile race winner.