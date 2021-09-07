Why signing K.J. Wright made sense for the Las Vegas Raiders and what he brings

Linebacker K..J. Wright practiced for the first time with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Las Vegas Raiders

K.J. Wright has been upset all offseason.

And that’s good news for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders made it official Monday by signing the Pro Bowl linebacker, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Wright figured he would get suitors in free agency, but that didn’t happen.

The Raiders later came calling. Offer made and accepted.

“I’ve been very angry,” Wright said. “I’ve been at peace, but I’ve been mad at the same time if that makes sense. I had a lot of people doubting me all this offseason. I’m still keeping it going. I’m thankful to be here, but that burning desire that you’re talking about it’s on 100 right now.”

Wright will make his Raiders debut Monday against he Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m., on ESPN.

He comes in after Nicholas Morrow went down last month with an ankle injury during joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wright brings more veteran leadership that the Raiders have been needing on defense to complement cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Writht said understanding Bradley’s defensive scheme will make the transition simple.

In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, the 6-foot-4, 246-pounder appeared in 144 games and made 140 starts, totaling 934 tackles (587 solo), 66 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, six interceptions, 54 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.

In the postseason, Wright played in 15 games with 14 starts and totaled 109 tackles (65), two sacks, six tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defensed.

He appeared in 16 games last season with Seattle and finished with 86 tackles (60), 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

He has five 100-plus tackle seasons, including a career-best 132 in 2019.

Wright sees ‘hungry’ side of Raiders

Linebacker Cory Littleton likes what he sees from his new teammate.

“Smart guy, veteran,” he said. “You can already feel the leadership out of him. Just a good dude to have in your room.”

For Wright, it was an offer he couldn’t say no to even when defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson told him to join the Raiders.

Wright sees potential for the Raiders.

“This team is hungry,” he said. “Really good energy here. Everybody wants to be successful in this building. Really good vibes and we got to make sure we start fast on Monday. Just start fast and come ready to work.”