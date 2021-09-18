How to watch Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers on TV in Fresno, Sacramento, Modesto

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. AP

For those in Raider Nation wondering if they can count on the team’s 2021 games being shown consistently on TV in Fresno, Sacramento and elsewhere in Northern California this year: Rejoice for now.

KGPE-47 in Fresno and CBS 13 in Sacramento will show the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers game in Week 2, scheduled for a 10:05 a.m. PDT kickoff Sunday from Heinz Field.

And the other good news? It appears most of the remaining games also will be shown on CBS in the Fresno and Sacramento regions.

KOVR/KMAX-TV vice president/general manager Justin Draper in Sacramento told The Bee that the Dolphins game in Week 3 also will be on the network Sept. 26 . From there, it’s not a lock, but CBS likely will continue to host most of the broadcasts — with some games later in the season potentially switched.

“My guess is we will get the bulk of the Raiders games airing on CBS,” he wrote in an email. “There are a couple of games later in the year where CBS has the 49ers; in those cases we must air the 49ers, Sacramento is a secondary NFL market for SF.”

J.R. Jackson, the vice president/general manager of KSEE 24/CBS 47, put it more simply when it comes to the Fresno market. If the Raiders are available, the Fresno CBS channel will carry the game.

Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders games for years were shown on Fresno’s KSEE 24 (when NBC had the AFC package). CBS 47 has shown Raiders games since 1998 when the network bought the AFC rights.

Check back each week at fresnobee.com for the coverage details.

Raiders’ channel listings vs. Steelers

Bay Area: KPIX 5 (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 5; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 5; DirecTV, Ch. 5; Dish Network, Ch. 5)

Bakersfield: KBAK 29 (Spectrum, Ch. 7; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 29; DirecTV, Ch. 29; Dish Network, Ch. 29)

Fresno: KGPE 47 (Xfinity/Comcast Ch. 7; AT&T - U-Verse Ch. 47; DirecTV, Ch. 47, Dish Network, Ch. 47)

Modesto: KOVR 13 (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 13; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 13)

Sacramento: KOVR 13(Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 13; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 13; DirecTV, Ch. 13; Dish Network, Ch. 47)