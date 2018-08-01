The voices of the Hornets won’t change, but they will now be heard on a new station

There will be a new radio home for Sacramento State football and men’s basketball.
After a five-year broadcast relationship with 1380 AM The Answer, Sacramento State athletics and its multimedia rights holder, Learfield’s Hornet Sports Properties, announced Tuesday that the two sports will be heard on ESPN 1320 AM through the 2020-21 collegiate athletic season.
According to ESPN 1320’s website, the partnership adds Sacramento State athletics to the 49ers, Major League Baseball and the NBA. Fans can also tune in on the radio.com app.
The broadcast team of Jason Ross and Steve McElroy, along with sideline reporter Danny Sullivan, will all continue their football duties on ESPN 1320, confirmed via email by Brian Berger, Sac State’s assistant athletic director and media relations. This upcoming season will be the 22nd in a row for Ross and McElroy as “voice of the Hornets,” with Ross on play-by-play and McElroy handling color commentary duties.
Sacramento State football has had notable recognition this offseason. The Hornets carry a No. 19 preseason rank by Street & Smith’s and also had three players named to the preseason all-Big Sky Conference team: wide receiver Andre Lindsey, defensive end George Obinna and safety Mister Harriel. The three selection are the most the Hornets have had on the preseason all-conference team since the selections began. The Hornets kick off their 2018 season Sept. 1 at home against St. Francis.
For men’s basketball, Sacramento State will start off the 2018-19 season at home against Simpson on Nov. 9. Brian Katz will be entering his 11th season as coach of the Hornets.
“(Katz) is so excited to be apart of ESPN 1320 for basketball,” Sac State athletic director Mark Orr said Tuesday on The Rise Guys afternoon show on ESPN 1320, station identification KIFM. “We have a tremendous basketball program.”
McElroy, who serves the team’s play-by-play announcer, will also continue his duties for ESPN 1320 for the 22nd consecutive year.
