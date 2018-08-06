Where you can listen to UC Davis sports, including men’s basketball for the first time

UC Davis sports fans have a new place to hear men’s basketball games.
Here’s a hint: It’s the same place listeners have been turning to for Aggies football over the last two decades.
The school and Learfield, its multimedia rights holder, on Monday announced a three-year extension with Sports 1140 KHTK, which has been a longtime broadcast partner, UC Davis said in a release. With the extension, men’s basketball games will air on the station for the first time.
“This is great news for Aggie fans and our community,” said Kevin Blue, UC Davis director of athletics. “We are grateful to Bonneville (the company that runs KHTK and three other local radio stations) and Learfield for coming together and extending a valuable relationship.”
Throughout this partnership, KHTK will also air at least 14 one-hour seasonal coaches’ shows (11 football and three basketball). These broadcasts will allow Aggie fans to hear interviews with football coach Dan Hawkins or men’s basketball coach Jim Les.
“We are excited to renew our long-standing relationship with the Aggies and look forward to continuing a great partnership,” said Steve Cottingim, Bonneville Sacramento vice president and market manager. “It is our pleasure, starting this fall, to bring the excitement of men’s basketball to the Aggie faithful.”
Agreements were also reached with on-air personality Scott Marsh and partner Doug Kelly to return as the football broadcast team. This season will be the duo’s 12th on air, as well as the 23rd for Kelly as the Aggies’ analyst.
On top of his football duties, Marsh will be the basketball voice for 17th year.
“As a proud alum of UC Davis, I am honored to continue as the play-by-play voice of Aggie athletics,” Marsh said. “I am excited to bring all the action to Aggie Nation and look forward to working closely with Coach Hawkins and Coach Les as they continue to grow their programs to national prominence.”
Comments