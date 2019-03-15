UC Davis cruises past UC Irvine for spot in the Big West championship game

Morgan Bertsch #22 of the UC Davis Aggies grabs a rebound in front of Sabrina Engelstad #33 and Brooke Bayman #5, both of the UC Irvine Anteaters in the semifinals of the Big West Women’s Tournament at Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday, March 15, 2019. UC Davis defeated UC Irvine 82-50. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register/SCNG) Kevin Sullivan Orange County Register