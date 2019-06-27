Strong move: Sac State signs baseball coach Christiansen to lengthy extension

Sacramento State baseball coach Reggie Christiansen gets a shower after the Hornets won the Western Athletic Conference title Sunday. Western Athletic Conference

The coach isn’t going anywhere.

Sacramento State on Thursday announced it has secured Reggie Christiansen, its wildly successful baseball coach, to a seven-year contract that keeps him in Hornets green through at least the 2026 season.

If this sounds like an unusually long contract in an era of four- and five-year deals in college athletics, it is, but it’s also reflective of the school’s commitment to keeping coaches for the long haul. Sac State made that clear during the winter when it signed Troy Taylor to a seven-year deal to head the football program.

Christiansen had been courted by other programs, including within the power-packed Pac-12 Conference, for his ability to recruit, build teams and compete.

Sac State president Robert S. Nelsen and Hornets athletic director Mark Orr told The Bee in May they would do all they could to keep Christiansen in place. Said Christiansen to The Bee on Thursday, “My family and I love Sacramento. We love our players, past and present. The future is bright and we are excited to continue this journey. A lot of great things ahead for us.”

He added, “Special thanks to our players and coaches. My family is indebted to them for allowing us to continue to be here for a long time. They did the work!”

Orr said in a statement, “The Hornet baseball program has grown year after year under Coach Christiansen’s leadership. He has demonstrated a tremendous ability to lead a team to the next level and we are committed to him, the team, and helping them advance as a program.”

Sac State under Christiansen has won three Western Athletic Conference tournaments in six seasons and competed in three NCAA Regional postseasons, including this season at Stanford. The Hornets have won 294 games under Christiansen in nine seasons and they have won 30 or more games in each of the last eight seasons, twice winning 40 games.

Christiansen’s program is the only Division I school in the state to win 30 or more games in each of the past eight seasons. Christiansen led his youngest team to the NCAA tournament this season, which impressed Nelsen.

He told The Bee during the Stanford event, “We hire good people, and Reggie is good people. This is testament to Reggie’s coaching, to have a team this young get here. We did not expect this. Reggie expected to bring us here, and he brought us here.”

Christiansen said the goal is to keep the machine rolling. That includes recruiting the Sacramento region and the state hard and scheduling and beating national powerhouses. The Hornets beat third-ranked UCLA this season.

“We’re on the brink of doing something really special as a program, and soon,” the coach said. “We don’t want to be content just getting to a Regional. We want to make some noise in this tournament and start winning games.”