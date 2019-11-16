No. 6 Sac State wins another, sets aim on program’s first conference title since 1995

Kevin Thomson scores a touchdown against Eastern Washington during the Hornets’ 48-27 win. Sacramento State

With its quarterback back in action, the running game in gear and the defense playing inspired, No. 6 Sacramento State delivered another dome knockout in the Big Sky Conference on Saturday night.

Kevin Thomson returned to action after missing the last game and and a half with a neck strain, the Hornets rushed for 225 yards and Idaho could not get untracked in the Kibbie Dome, leading to a 31-7 Sac State triumph that is significant for two reasons.

Sac State has won eight games in a season for the first time since 1991 and can now play for its first conference championship since 1995 (and fifth in program history since 1954). And what a setting in which to give it a shot: next Saturday at Hornet Stadium against UC Davis in the 66th Causeway Classic.

UCD defeated Sac State last season in the Causeway after Sac State rallied from 10 down in the final 98 seconds

Nothing has been officially released but it seems likely the Hornets (8-3 overall, 5-1 in Big Sky) have also qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 1988, when the program was in Division II. That Bob Mattos-coached team went a program-best 10-2.

This is all a quantum leap from a year ago when Sac State limped home at 2-8 amid injuries and an inability to prevent teams from reaching the end zone.

“We didn’t have any real expectations (this season) besides getting better each day,” Sac State’s first-year coach Troy Taylor said. “These guys bought in. We’re one game away. We’re fired up.”

The momentum picked up steam last week in Flagstaff, Ariz., when fans who missed the second half against No. 3 Weber State missed a stunning win over Northern Arizona 38-34 in the Walkup Skydome, a gritty effort given the Hornets were without their conference Player of the Year candidate Thomson.

Jake Dunniway impressed in relief in that game, tossing four touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Thomson opened the scoring at Idaho with a touchdown run two years after his first career start against the same program.

Thomson passed for 187 yards and ran for 33 Saturday and Elijah Dotson led the Hornets with 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Sac State rushed for 225 yards while allowing 62, producing 24 first downs to eight for Idaho, which converted just two of 13 third-down chances and was 0-for-2 on fourth-down attempts.

The Vandals (4-7) were attempting to move to 4-1 in the Kibbie Dome.

“Having Kevin (Thomson) back made it easier on the run game,” Dotson said. “Kev’s a good player. The defense doesn’t know what we’re going to do (with him playing).”

With Weber State falling to No. 4 Montana 35-16 Saturday, Sac State joined those programs for a three-way tie for first in the Big Sky. Sac State can win at least a share of the Big Sky title next week as it owns a 49-22 win over Montana last month.