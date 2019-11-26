Kevin Thomson helped Sacramento State become a winner. Here’s how he’s being honored

Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson, center, is the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year. jpierce@sacbee.com

Kevin Thomson isn’t in this for the accolades, but it comes with the territory when the primary goal is success.

Sacramento State’s gritty and talented quarterback on Tuesday was named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year after fueling the Hornets to the biggest one-season turnaround at the Division I Football Championship Subdivision level.

Sac State has gone from 2-8 last season to 9-3 now, including an 8-1 showing against FCS teams and a No. 3 national ranking, also a program record, and a first-time FCS playoff berth.

Thomson has been the “heart and soul of our offense,” Hornets coach Troy Taylor said, and the Washington native was at the forefront of Sac State’s biggest home win in program history Saturday. In passing for 300 yards, rushing for 116 and accounting for three touchdowns, Sac State downed UC Davis 27-17 in the 66th Causeway Classic at Hornet Stadium to secure a share of the Big Sky championship with Weber State.

The Hornets earned the No. 4 seed in the FCS playoffs, meaning an opening bye on Saturday and as many as two home games. Sac State has made the playoffs only three times since starting football in 1954, the last in 1988 while in Division II.

Thomson completed 244 of 397 passes for 2,919 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 532 yards and led the Hornets with 10 rushing scores in overcoming a rash of career injuries to enjoy his finest season.

“Isn’t this cool?” Taylor said Tuesday afternoon. “He’s earned it. We wouldn’t be where we are offensively without him. We put so much on him. He’s got to make reads, has to be a great passer, be smart and make good decisions, and he does all of that. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

A program-record 15 Sac State players earned conference honors, including seven first-teamers. Thomson is the first Sac State player to be named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year honors since All-American running back Charles Roberts in 1999 and 2000.

Other first-team Big Sky players from Sac State included running back Elijah Dotson, who has 738 yards rushing and a team-high 69 catches for 700 yards; receiver Pierre Williams, center Wyatt Ming, defensive linemen Dariyn Choates and George Obinna and cornerback Daron Bland.

The Big Sky Freshman of the Year is UC Davis linebacker Nick Eaton, who led the Big Sky with five forced fumbles. UCD defensive back Devon King also earned first-team honors.

View the complete list here.