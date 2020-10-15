Sacramento State football team won’t play in Big Sky’s spring league

Sac State head coach Troy Taylor greets his team as they come off the field Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, during the game against Weber State at Hornet Stadium. jpierce@sacbee.com

The Sacramento State football team announced Thursday it will not play in the Big Sky Conference’s spring season, which was delayed from fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move seems geared to prevent overworking student-athletes. The FCS season is scheduled to run until the middle of May, Sacramento State noted in its news release, and the 2021 fall season would kick off in late August. Players on some teams could play as many as 26 games next year, the team noted in the release.

“After thoughtful deliberation we have determined that it is in the best interest of both our student-athletes and our football program to opt out of a possible spring football season,” Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said in the release. “Our concern regarding the effects of a short turnaround and recovery time from a spring season to a fall season, in our opinion, were too big of a health risk. Obviously, we are disappointed in not having a football season this year. But we are already striving and preparing for the 2021 fall season.”

The Hornets were the Big Sky co-champions in 2019.

Sacramento State will continue to prepare for the traditional 2021 fall season and will maintain scheduled practices and team activities throughout the 2020-21 academic year.

UC Davis also plays in the Big Sky but is still slated to play in the spring.

Big Sky teams have already suffered a loss before the season even started when the Pac-12 announced that its teams would only play conference games.

That means Sac State’s game at Washington in September was scrapped, including a payout of some $600,000. Portland State had September games at Arizona and Oregon State canceled, a financial hit of nearly $1 million. Larger-level football programs have played lower-level ones for decades, hosting those games in meetings they are expected to win. The smaller programs are presented an opportunity to gauge themselves by playing up, and take home a hefty check.

Replacing those games likely won’t happen, particularly if it means out-of-state travel.

Sacramento State was picked to finish fifth this season in separate voting polls of conference head coaches and media and UC Davis sixth.

Sac State is coming off its first Big Sky championship; UCD entered last season as the defending co-champions.

Sac State received 389 points from the media poll and 99 from the coaching poll, including one first-place vote. UCD received 324 votes and one first-place nod from the media poll and 83 total from the coaches.

Last season, Sac State was tabbed to finish 11th by the coaches and 12th by the media before its historic march under Taylor, its first-year coach with deep regional roots. Taylor won national Coach of the Year accolades in 2019.

Sac State is without 2019 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Kevin Thomson after the quarterback transferred to Washington in his home state, but the Hornets don’t lack in talent or depth.

“Kevin is a great player and person but we have a great team besides that,” Taylor said earlier this year. “We have a lot of guys returning. We have some momentum and confidence. We feel we have a lot to prove and we’re confident with the group we have.”

Weber State is the preseason 2020 champion in the coaching and media polls.

Preseason all-conference

Elijah Dotson was headed into his senior season at Sacramento State with high hopes, starting with the expectation of having a season amid coronavirus concerns.

The senior running back was one of six Hornets players to land on the preseason All-Big Sky Conference Team. Sac State tied Weber State for the Big Sky championship last fall. Weber State was picked by Big Sky coaches and media to win the Big Sky this season, or next spring, whenever the season plays out.

Weber State landed eight players on the 33-member Big Sky team, and UC Davis had three.

Dotson, of Antelope High School, led the Big Sky in rushing in 2018 as a sophomore and then went for 742 yards in catching 70 passes for another 700 yards, making him the conference’s top all-purpose talent.

Hornets coach Troy Taylor last fall had Dotson often line up wide for deep pass patterns. Said Dotson of his catching ability, “I didn’t know I could catch like that!”

Sac State’s Pierre Williams earned one of the Big Sky’s three preseason receiver spots. He earned All-Big Sky honors last season as a sophomore after catching 54 passes for 931 yards and seven touchdowns. The preseason All-Big Sky tight end pick is Marshel Martin of Sac State. He led all Big Sky tight ends last season with 39 receptions for 559 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Big Sky preseason all-purpose nod went to B.J. Perkinson of Sac State, who made plays at running back, with receptions and on special teams last season. He had 729 all-purpose yards last season and scored eight times.

Sac State defensive end Josiah Erickson also made the preseason Big Sky team. He earned all-conference honors last fall as a sophomore with 56 tackles, 11 for loss.

Sac State’s Daron Bland of Modesto earned a reputation last season as the league’s top cover cornerback and landed on the preseason team. He had 43 tackles last season as a junior.

UCD won a share of the Big Sky title in 2018 then was stalled by injuries last season. Three Aggies earned preseason honors on defense in defensive tackle Bryce Rodgers, linebacker Nick Eaton and defensive back Devon King.

A near miss was running back Ulonzo Gilliam, who led the Big Sky in rushing in 2019 with 1,249 yards while leading UCD with 57 catches.

King earned freshman All-American honors in 2018 and last season made 77 tackles and had three interceptions. Eaton of Whitney High School had 56 tackles, 12 for loss and 6.5 tackles in 2019. Rodgers had 49 tackles and 4 sacks.