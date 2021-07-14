UC Davis baseball team suspended, coaches on leave pending misconduct investigation

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

The UC Davis baseball program has been placed on suspension by the school’s administration department, according to a statement from the university Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is tied to alleged “misconduct” within the program, the school said.

The statement sent by University of California, Davis’ news and media relations department read in part, “The safety of students is of utmost importance to UC Davis. The university has learned of allegations of misconduct involving the varsity baseball team. The UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy is investigating these allegations, and the entire baseball program has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of this review.”

The baseball coaching staff has also been put on administrative leave, according to the release. The statement also said that the review could last into the academic year and that “it is too early to know definitively when team activities, including practice, may start.”

UCD athletic director Rocko DeLuca could not be immediately reached for comment.