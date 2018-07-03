Vince Carter, Chris Webber and Steph Curry walk onto a golf course. What happens next?

Vince Carter may be the NBA's elder statesman, but he's out to prove that no one is ever too old to try something new.
The Kings swingman will get to show off his golf swing next week, when he participates in the American Century Championship for the first time.
Carter, 41, joins a field in the celebrity tournament that is loaded with athletes, actors and notable names. This year's event, the 29th annual, features several athletes with Northern California ties, including two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento native Natalie Gulbis and Mark Mulder, the current three-time champion who was a two-time All-Star in five seasons with the A's.
Though it's his first time in this event, Carter is no stranger to the greens. He's run his own charity tournaments and has been interviewed about his golf game, saying his "swing looked very good, but the ball didn't cooperate with the swing."
Another athlete with Kings ties in this year's field is Chris Webber, who is playing for the fifth time overall and first since 2006, according to Weidinger Public Relations.
The American Century Championship runs July 13-15 at Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nev.
Northern Californians in the swing
Some notable athletes with Northern California ties scheduled to play in next week's tournament:
▪ Tim Brown: Hall of Fame receiver played the majority of his NFL career with the Raiders.
▪ Reggie Bush: Played five games with the 49ers in 2015.
▪ Vince Carter: Currently the NBA's oldest player, he's preparing for his second season with the Kings.
▪ Stephen Curry: The two-time NBA MVP has helped the Golden State Warriors win three championships in the last four seasons.
▪ Johnny Damon: The 18-year MLB veteran played for the A's in 2001.
▪ Natalie Gulbis: The LPGA player is a Sacramento native.
▪ Mark Mulder: The current three-time champion played his first five seasons with the A's and made two All-Star appearances.
▪ Joe Pavelski: He's played his entire 12-season NHL career with the San Jose Sharks, with one All-Star nod.
▪ Jerry Rice: Regarded as the best wide receiver to play in the NFL, the Hall of Famer starred with the 49ers and later the Raiders.
▪ Aaron Rodgers: The Chico native was the quarterback at Cal for two seasons and is a Super Bowl winner and six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Green Bay Packers.
▪ Chris Webber: The NBA Hall of Fame candidate played 6 1/2 seasons with the Kings.
▪ Steve Young: The Hall of Fame quarterback led the 49ers to victory in Super Bowl XXIX.
