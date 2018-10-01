Sacramento native Natalie Gulbis talks about ‘inspirational’ Tiger Woods win in her return to the area

Natalie Gulbis, an LPGA tournament champion and Sacramento native, says Tiger Woods’ successful comeback from injuries has been an inspiration to her.
Gulbis, 35, and trick shot artist Tania Tare were in the Sacramento area this weekend as part of a Winchester Golf Club event.
“I have had four back surgeries,” Gulbis said. “Nobody asked me about my back until Tiger Woods started having back surgeries. But ... an incredible part of my career is being able to have surgeries, come back out and play on tour, and Tiger has been incredibly inspirational to me.”
When she was going to limit her appearances to five events this year, but since tiger was playing she said, “Hmmm, maybe I should play more.”
Woods won the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course on September 23.
Gulbis played on the Granite Bay High School boys golf team. She now lives in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Tare entertained guests with trick shots. Other local sports stars also were scheduled to be at the country club, including former San Francisco Giants first baseman J.T. Snow and former Sacramento Kings swingman Doug Christie.
Winchester Country Club is a 1,000-plus acre residential community in the Sierra Nevada foothills, nine miles north of Auburn.
