Curry, Timberlake and Barkley take aim at Tahoe golf title. Watch out in the gallery

Spectator hit by errant tee shot gets visit from Justin Timberlake A woman hit by a tee shot Wednesday during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship is consoled by award-winning musician Justin Timberlake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman hit by a tee shot Wednesday during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship is consoled by award-winning musician Justin Timberlake.

Steph Curry is reuniting with flashy playing partners, albeit on the golf course with Justin Timberlake and Tony Romo.

That threesome tees off Friday at 9:42 a.m. in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe.

Curry, fresh off a fifth straight NBA Finals appearance as the Golden State Warriors superstar, is no stranger to the Tahoe tournament or his opening-round partners. Romo, the former quarterback-turned-CBS analyst, is the reigning champion, while the multi-talented Timberlake is the biggest draw of a tournament that drew a record attendance of nearly 60,000 last year.

In 2017, the Curry-Romo-Timberlake trio combined for memorable hijinks, including a pass play on the 17th hole.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Curry tied for 11th last year after placing fourth in 2017 at the telegenic tournament. He finished as high as a fourth-place tie in 2013 among his six all-time visits.

Other notable pairings include:

▪ Robbie Gould, the 49ers franchise-tagged kicker, will play with Chicago Bears icons Jim McMahon and Brian Urlacher (8:12 a.m., No. 1 tee).

▪ Jerry Rice will join Larry Fitzgerald and Ray Allen in the group immediately following the Curry-Romo-Timberlake trio.

▪ Andre Iguodala, recently traded by the Warriors to the Memphis Grizzlies, will play with Kyle Lowry and Vince Carter.







▪ Steve Young starts on the No. 10 tee at 9:11 a.m. with Carson Palmer and Bret Saberhagen.

▪ Former Raiders greats Tim Brown and Marcus Allen, along with Sterling Sharpe, tee off first at 7:54 a.m.

▪ Joe Pavelski, who recently left the San Jose Sharks for the Dallas Stars, will play with T.J. Oshie and Tyler Seguin (8:57 a.m.).

▪ Aaron Rodgers, a regular at this tournament since the Cal star got drafted in 2005 by the Green Bay Packers, will play with former Packers Jordy Nelson and A.J. Hawk (9:33 a.m.).

▪ NFL coaches Sean Payton (New Orleans Saints), Doug Pederson (Philadelphia Eagles) and Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears) tee off together at 8:48 a.m. Frank Reich (Indianapolis Colts), Anthony Lynn (Los Angeles Chargers) and Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans) will open on the No. 10 tee at 8:08 a.m.

▪ Former A’s pitcher Mark Mulder, a three-time champion in Lake Tahoe, starts at 9:06 a.m. with Trevor Hoffman and Derek Lowe.

▪ Dell Curry, who opened last year’s tournament in the same group as his son Steph, will start on the No. 10 tee with Jay Bilas and Alfonso Ribeiro.

▪ Charles Barkley and DeMarcus Ware, the tournament’s biggest long shots, have a 10:05 a.m. start time at the No. 10 tee.