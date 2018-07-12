Yoga at the beach? Granite Bay football is getting creative with its offseason

Football teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section aren’t allowed to work on the field until July 23. That’s not stopping one school from getting in some team bonding.
Granite Bay players recently hit the beach for some non-football activity, according to Instagram photos posted between Sunday and Wednesday. Some of the photos included the hashtag “tradition.”
Some of the action includes stair climbing, yoga and spikeball.
The Grizzlies open the season Aug. 17 against Monte Vista of Danville, then face a loaded schedule that includes Jesuit, Vacaville and a slate of Sierra Foothill League opponents, including CIF State Division I-AA Folsom.
