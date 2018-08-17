Prep football: Antelope 24, Rocklin 22

Antelope Titan Brian Talley (23) pushes out Rocklin Thunder’s Liam Mays (11) after his reception during the second quarter as the Rocklin High School Thunder host the Antelope Titans, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
Rocklin’s Liam Mays (11) runs after his catch during the first quarter.
Rocklin Thunder Cole Douglas (13) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Antelope Titan Nathan Lucero (3) passes the ball during the first quarter.
Antelope Titan Keith Brown (5) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Rocklin Thunder’s Tanner Gomes (16) runs with the ball after his catch as Antelope Titan Quvonte Thomas (2) tackles hime during the first quarter.
Antelope Titan Nathan Lucero (3) hands the ball off to teammate Zion Henley (4) during the first quarter.
Antelope Titan Keith Brown (5) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
A cheerleader cheers before the game.
Rocklin Thunder head coach Greg Benzel smiles before the game.
Antelope Titan Savaughn Bradley (1) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Rocklin Thunder’s Cole Wyant (17) chases a running Titan Mhari Roberts (33) during the first quarter.
Rocklin Thunder Tanner Gomes (16) catches the ball during the first quarter.
