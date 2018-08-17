Roundup: Tough loss for top-five team; Monterey Trail routs Sheldon; Grant goes big

Alex Weir threw three touchdown passes, two to Colton Reeves, and Reeves rushed for a 67-yard touchdown to lead Colfax to a 35-0 win over visiting Golden Sierra on Friday night to give coach Tony Martello his 200th victory in the nonleague opener.





Martello, in his 23rd season at his alma mater, becomes the 12th Sac-Joaquin Section coach to reach the 200-win milestone and only the fifth to do it all at the same school.

Under Martello, Colfax has made the playoffs 21 times and won three section titles.

No. 3 Oak Ridge 56, Lincoln 20 in Lincoln – Avant Jacobs returned an interception 32 yards for a score and rushed for a 37-yard touchdown, Matt Jenner threw two touchdown passes and Sawyer Merrill had a 34-yard touchdown catch and returned a punt 25 yards for a score to lead the Trojans over the Fighting Zebras.

No. 4 Del Oro 49, Amador Valley 27 in Pleasanton – Carson Jarrett threw five first-half touchdown passes, four to Dawson Hurst, and Sheldon Conde added touchdown runs of 28 and 27 yards in the fourth quarter to stymie a Dons comeback attempt.





Monte Vista 9, No. 5 Granite Bay 3 in Granite Bay – Jacob Oliphant returned a kick 85 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter after Mikie Roy had a sack in the end zone for a safety to lift the Mustangs from Danville to the win over the Grizzlies.





No. 6 Placer 48, Pleasant Grove 21 at Sheldon HS – Hans Grassman rushed for four touchdowns and Brad Bishop rushed for 52- and 25-yard touchdowns and caught a 48-yard scoring strike from Michael Struck as the Hillmen rolled past the Eagles.





No. 7 Inderkum 37, No. 13 Elk Grove 13 in Natomas – Javi Daniels rushed for a touchdown and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from JJ Ray, and Aaron Espero and Joseph Sapp had interceptions as the Tigers topped the Thundering Herd.

No. 8 Monterey Trail 41, No. 9 Sheldon 6 at Monterey Trail HS – Long pass plays from Zach Larrier to Andre Crump set up a pair of Jehiel Budgett touchdown runs and the newest members of the Metro Conference outscored their former Delta rivals 27-0 in the second quarter. Dillon Juniel put Sheldon up 6-0 in the first quarter when he blocked a field-goal attempt and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.





No. 14 Grant 58, Davis 20 in Del Paso Heights – Xavier Johnson was 9 of 11 for 327 yards and five touchdowns, Tylor Bohannon caught three passes, all touchdowns, for 178 yards and Paris Warren returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in leading the Pacers past the Blue Devils. Bohannon also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

No. 15 Capital Christian 47, Cosumnes Oaks 39 in Elk Grove – D’Marcus Ross rushed for touchdowns of 95, 47 and 7 yards and threw a halfback-option pass for a score as the Cougars overcame a 23-7 first-quarter deficit in topping the Wolfpack. Jacob Trach rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and had a 63-yard kick return for a touchdown after a safety for Cosumnes Oaks.





No. 16 River Valley 48, Woodland 2 in Woodland – Niko Tejada rushed for three touchdowns and the Falcons’ defense had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a safety in building a big first-half lead.





No. 18 Christian Brothers 21, Burbank 20 at Burbank HS – No. 18 Andrew Dettling hit Luke Jones for touchdown strikes of 95 and 67 yards, both in the second half, and Freddie Fiske had an interception in the end zone with eight seconds left to seal it for the Falcons. Burbank’s Levelle Bailey had a touchdown pass and rushed for a TD after intercepting a pass and returning it 32 yards.





No. 19 Bear River 50, South Tahoe 3 in South Lake Tahoe – Calder Kunde threw two touchdown passes of 3 and 22 yards and Eric LaCoss rushed for scores of 33 and 25 yards as the Bruins coasted past the Vikings. Tre Maronic added rushing and receiving touchdowns and also forced a safety, and Austin Slining returned an interception 26 yards for a score.





Franklin 38, McNair 23 in Stockton – Josiah Allen scored three touchdowns for the Wildcats, who prevailed in coach Evan Boylan’s debut. He replaced founding Franklin coach Mike Johnson.





Bradshaw Christian 36, Salesian 30 2 OT in South Sacramento – Jeremiah Boner-Hayes scored the winning touchdown on a 20-yard sweep to beat the Pride of Richmond. Boner-Hayes had two touchdowns, and Nate Grant had one, in addition to the tying two-point conversion run in the first overtime.





Western Collegiate Academy 46, Sierra Ridge Academy 38 in San Andreas – Aiden Lucia threw six touchdown passes, ran for another and had an interception as the Rocklin-based Wolves opened the season with a road win over the Rams.





Vista del Lago 32, Cordova 21 in Folsom – Grant Patterson threw four touchdown passes, including two to Chad Wilson, as the Eagles rallied from a 7-3 halftime deficit to beat the Lancers.

Oakmont 45, El Camino 0 in Roseville – Joseph Mintmier had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Seth Miller to lead the Vikings past the Eagles.

Liberty Ranch 47, Hiram Johnson 0 in Galt – The Hawks built a 40-0 halftime lead en route to the win over the Warriors.

Yuba City 39, Nevada Union 0 in Yuba City – Bryce Rogers threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a third and Major Niccum and Erik Palmquist each scored two touchdowns as the Honkers topped the Miners.