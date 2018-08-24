Oak Ridge Trojans 42, Vacaville Bulldogs 0

Oak Ridge Trojans Matt Jenner (4) hands the ball off to Nathan Addleman (6).
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Nathan Addleman (6) runs for a touchdown to lead 7-0 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Hunter Nabers (40) dives to tackle Vacaville’s Hunter Dorraugh (7).
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Oak Ridge Trojans defense swarms a Bulldogs running back during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Sawyer Merrill (16) runs with the ball after his catch.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Vacaville Bulldogs Nick Smith (3) misses Oak Ridge Trojans receiver Sawyer Merrill (16).
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Matt Jenner (4) passes the ball.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Nathan Addleman (6) runs with the ball as he is hit by Vacaville Bulldogs Trevion Darden (28).
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Nathan Addleman (6) runs with the ball.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Bryce Law (3) sacks Vacaville Bulldogs Hunter Dorraugh (7).
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Avant Jacobs (2) runs with the ball.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Vacaville’s Nick Smith (3) runs with the ball.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Matt Jenner (4) leads his team out of the locker room.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge’s Ben Dillon (56) waits for the game.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge fans wave an American flag.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Oak Ridge Trojans leave the locker room before the game.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Connor Harlan (34) stretches out Tyler Rizzuto (32) before the game.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oak Ridge Trojans Matt Jenner (4) checks himself in the mirror as he gets ready inside the locker room.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Oak Ridge Trojans head out to warm up before the game.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
A full moon rises as the Oak Ridge Trojans host the Vacaville Bulldogs, Friday Aug. 24, 2018.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee