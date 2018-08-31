No. 12 Granite Bay finally finds the end zone against No. 7 Jesuit for first win

Granite Bay had only scored three points this season after two games. TJ Robertson scored three touchdowns Friday for the Grizzlies to make up for it.

The senior quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead No. 12 Granite Bay past No. 7 Jesuit 27-12 on Friday evening in Carmichael for its first victory this season.

“TJ’s been working a long time really hard for this opportunity and he hasn’t let go of it,” Granite Bay coach Jeff Evans said. “He’s a really good player and a great leader. ... He’s going to have a great year for us.”

Robertson hit senior running back Chase Garmon on a pass in the flats that he took 77 yards into the end zone, as the Grizzlies gained their biggest lead, 21-12, with about two minutes left in the third quarter. Ty Peterson, a junior, capped the third quarter with his second interception of the night.

“Ty Peterson is a big-time football player,” Evans said. “He’s the third Peterson brother to come through Granite Bay, and he might just be the best. ... He stepped up for us today, big plays all across this field.”

Granite Bay senior Everett Hayes tacked on two field goals in the fourth.

Robertson rushed for two short-yardage touchdowns in the second quarter, the second giving the Grizzlies a 14-12 lead they carried into halftime.

Cade Cunningham rushed for two scores for the Marauders (0-2), who are coming off a 51-14 loss at No. 1 Folsom.

Granite Bay opened with a 9-3 home loss to Monte Vista of Danville followed by a 28-0 defeat at Damonte Ranch in Reno.

“You want them to feel some success for all the hard work they do, so it’s been tough the first couple weeks,” Evans said. “We play good teams for a reason, so we can find our flaws and work on them, and we corrected them today against a very good team.”