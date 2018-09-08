Roundup: Folsom blasts a state power; Capital Christian win marred by fight

When Folsom met Southern California power Chaminade Friday night in West Hills, it was expected to be an intense battle between two of California’s top-ranked high school football teams.
The Bee No. 1 Folsom entered the game ranked No. 9 in California by Cal-Hi Sports; Chaminade No. 17.
But the Eagles had no answer for Folsom quarterback Kaiden Bennett and his corps of talented receivers. Bennett passed for six touchdowns – three to Joe Ngata – and ran for two more as the Bulldogs crushed the Eagles 70-34.
Folsom (3-1) led 28-0 after one quarter and 49-7 midway in the second quarter.
Daniyel Ngata scored two touchdowns, including on a 66-yard pass from Bennett. His other score came on a 2-yard run after a 95-yard kickoff return by C.J. Hutton.
Folsom lost 14-0 to national power De La Salle in the season opener and has since scored 161 points and is making a strong bid for a fourth CIF state title.
Chaminade (2-2), winner of a 2013 state title, lost earlier this season to No. 5 Oaks Christian of Woodland Hills but also had wins over two other top 25 Southern California powers entering the game.
No. 3 Del Oro 45, Sacramento 18 in Loomis – Sheldon Conde rushed for three touchdowns, Johnny Guzman had two interceptions and Carson Westlake returned an interception 35 yard for a score as the Golden Eagles (4-0) topped the Dragons (0-4) to remain undefeated.
No. 4 Placer 70, Vista del Lago 27 in Auburn – Marshall Chapman rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns, Brad Bishop rushed for 60-, 52- and 24-yard touchdowns and Hans Grassman had a 26-yard touchdown run as the Hillmen (4-0) rolled past the Eagles (1-3). Grant Patterson threw three touchdown passes for Vista del Lago.
No. 7 Capital Christian 26, No. 10 Antelope 19 in Rosemont – Cooper Crick had two touchdown passes, including an 83-yarder to Mohamed Feika, and Trey Jones and Max Rodarte rushed for touchdowns as the Cougars (4-0) defeated the Titans (1-3) in a game marred by a benches-clearing fight and ejections.
No. 8 Granite Bay 31, Vacaville 0 in Granite Bay – Everett Hayes’ 53-yard field goal just before the end of the first half was among the highlights as the Grizzlies (2-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-3).
Liberty 50, No. 11 Rocklin 9 in Brentwood – Cade Wyant threw a back-shoulder touchdown pass to Liam Mays late in the first half, but it was an otherwise dismal night for the Thunder (1-3) against the powerhouse Lions (4-0).
No. 12 Sheldon 41, Turlock 28 in South Sacramento – Tyrell Smith rushed for five touchdowns, including a 90-yard burst, and Francisco Salinas threw a 58-yard scoring strike to Dillon Juniel to lead the Huskies (3-1) over the Bulldogs (2-2).
No. 14 Bear River 49, Liberty Ranch 21 in Galt – Calder Kunde threw three touchdown passes and returned a blocked field goal attempt 79 yards for a touchdown and Tre Maronic returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score and added a 5-yard touchdown run as the Bruins (4-0) defeated the Hawks (1-3).
No. 15 Grant 26, Franklin 14 at Cosumnes Oaks HS – Tyler Bohannon threw a touchdown pass, rushed for a touchdown and had an interception – one of four by the Pacers – to help Grant (2-2) hold off the Wildcats (1-3). Jamari Harrison had an interception and fumble recovery for Franklin.
No. 16 Elk Grove 46, Shasta 7 in Elk Grove – Carter Harris rushed for touchdowns of 75, 69, 26 and 30 yards, Khalani Riddick returned a punt 85 yards for a score and Tre’von Frazier rushed 70 yards for a touchdown as the Thundering Herd (1-2) beat the Wolves (1-1) from Redding, last year’s state Division III-AA runners-up.
Highlands 34, Wheatland 12 in North Highlands – Gerald Davis rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Scots (2-1) over the Pirates (2-1).
Sutter 49, Benicia 7 in Sutter – Zac Hancock rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and Cory McIntyre rushed for 86- and 37-yard touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass to lead the Huskies (2-1) over the Panthers (1-1).
Colfax 44, Colusa 6 in Colusa – Quarterback Alex Weir was 13 of 16 for a school record 451 yards and tossed five touchdown passes, four to Jake Green, in leading the Falcons (3-0) over the Redhawks (2-1). Weir broke Nate Ray’s school record of 440 yards set in 1999. Green finished with seven catches for 314 yards and Colton Reeves added six grabs for 137 yards.
Bear Creek 47, Kennedy 22 in Stockton – After the Cougars opened the game with a touchdown, Chaz Davis returned a kickoff 75 yards, then grabbed a successful conversion pass and it was no looking back for the Bruins (3-1) in a game marred by 31 penalties and an end-of-the-game player scuffle. Marcel Calvin had a 41-yard touchdown catch for Kennedy (0-3).
East Nicolaus 45, Bradshaw Christian 22 in South Sacramento – Isidro Del Toro rushed for 35-, 30- and 8-yard touchdowns and the Spartans (3-0) broke open a close game with 20 fourth-quarter points in topping the Pride (2-1) in a battle of small school powers. Evan Zeppieri had a 51-yard touchdown run and Elijah Christian a 40-yard touchdown run and David Carr threw a 30-yard touchdown to Dakri Bell for Bradshaw Christian.
Center 41, El Camino 17 at El Camino HS – Mike Wortham passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another; Elias Bond scored a touchdown, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble and the Cougars (4-0) rallied with 26 second-half points to beat the Eagles (1-3).
El Dorado 21, Bret Harte 16 in Placerville – Tyson Hamburg rushed for a 60-yard touchdown with five minutes to play and the Cougars (1-3) stopped the Bullfrogs (1-3) on downs at the El Dorado 18-yard line in the final seconds to preserve the win.
Lincoln 30, Whitney 0 in Lincoln – The Fighting Zebras (2-1) jumped to a 23-0 halftime lead and the defense stymied the Wildcats (0-3) throughout.
Amador 55, Union Mine 28 in El Dorado – The Buffaloes (4-0) of Sutter Creek exploded for a 45-14 halftime lead en route to the win over the Diamondbacks (0-3).
