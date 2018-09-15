Photo gallery: Folsom runs over Oak Ridge

The sun sets over the football stadium in the first quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Jose Luis Villegas
Folsom Bulldogs’ Parker Clayton (8) scores a 69-yard touchdown in the first quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs’ Kaiden Bennett (1) passes in the first quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs’ Joe Ngata (10) catches a 10-yard pass in the first quarter while defended by Oak Ridge Trojans’ Sawyer Merrill (16) as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs’ Joe Ngata (10) completes the hook and lateral to his brother Daniyel Ngata (4) for a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter as Oak Ridge Trojans’ Justin Lamson (10) watches Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs’ Elijhah Badger (14) makes a 17-yard catch for a touchdown in the first quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs Parker Clayton (8) runs 22 yards after the catch for a first down in the first quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs’ Cj Hutton (3) is unable to hold on to a ball in the end zone while defended by three Oak Ridge defenders in the second quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Oak Ridge Trojans Avant Jacobs (2) and Folsom Bulldogs Noah Jenkins (13) battle for a pass in the second quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Oak Ridge Trojans coach Eric Cavaliere watches his team down by 49 points in the second quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs’ Caleb Nelson (2) intercepts a pass intended for Oak Ridge Trojans Tyler Jeppesen (18) in the second quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs’ Joe Ngata (10) straight-arms Oak Ridge Trojans Justin Lamson (10) as he runs for 10 yards in the second quarter as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs’ Daniyel Ngata (4) dodges tackles for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 55-6 halftime lead as Folsom High School hosts Oak Ridge on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
