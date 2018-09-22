Roundup: Grant’s historic OT win; Capital Christian RB sets record; upset in Yuba City

Coach Mike Alberghini’s youngest Grant team is growing up fast.

Fresh off a bye week, the Pacers made a big impression in their first Sierra Foothill League game since realigning to the region’s most powerful conference. No. 13 Grant, formerly of the Delta League, outlasted No. 9 Granite Bay 29-21 in overtime on the road Friday.

Alberghini has coached the Pacers (3-2, 1-0) since 1991, and they’re looking to return to the playoffs after missing them last year for the first time since 1990.

Grant quarterback Xavier Johnson threw the winning 10-yard touchdown pass to Paris Warren Jr. a play after connecting with Jaylon Moore to convert on fourth-and-12.

Christian Kinsey ran in the two-point conversion and the Pacers’ defense held.

Johnson tied it 21-21 with about four minutes left in regulation on a one-yard keeper, and Elijah Brumfield intercepted the Grizzlies (2-4, 0-2) on a trick-play attempt the next possession.

Grant also made a key interception early that gave the Pacers the ball at Granite Bay’s 1-yard line to set up a TD run that made it 14-0 in the second quarter.

No. 2 Del Oro 47, Whitney 0 in Loomis — Dawson Hurst returned a blocked field goal 87 yards for a touchdown and Carson Jarratt threw three TD passes as the Golden Eagles (6-0, 2-0 SFL) rolled the Wildcats (0-5, 0-2). Carson Westlake had a 90-yard pick-six to cap the scoring, which included TD catches from Johnny Guzman (61 yards), Sheldon Conde (22) and Joshua Moore (37), who also ran for a 30-yard TD.

No. 3 Monterey Trail 41, Paraclete 27 in Elk Grove — Zach Larrier had touchdown runs of 95 and 90 yards, hit Andre Crump with a 70-yard TD pass, and made two interceptions for the Mustangs (5-0) against the visitors from Southern California.

No. 5 Inderkum 56, Lincoln 7 in Stockton — The Trojans (0-5) opened with a 54-yard touchdown pass but were held scoreless the rest of the way by the Tigers (5-0). Aaron Espero’s three touchdown runs led four Inderkum players who rushed for scores, joining Raymond Brown -- who peeled off for 76 and 85 yards into the end zone -- Raymond Brown and Dino Watson. JJ Ray had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Javi Daniels.

No. 6 Oak Ridge 38, No. 17 Rocklin 14 in El Dorado Hills — Quarterback Matt Jenner ran for two short touchdowns and threw for another, 33 yards to Avant Jacobs, and Hunter Nabers had a pick-six to lead the Trojans (4-1, 1-1 SFL) past the Thunder (2-4, 1-1).

No. 7 Capital Christian 56, El Camino 13 in Sacramento — Running back D’Marcus Ross scored three times for the Cougars and broke the school record with 91 career touchdowns. The previous mark was 89 by Justice Shelton-Mosley, a Football Championship Subdivision first-team All-American last season as a junior at Harvard.

No. 10 Jesuit, 42, Franklin 7 in Carmichael — Isaiah Rutherford ran for three touchdowns as the Marauders built a 35-0 halftime lead while outgaining the Wildcats 374-8 in total offense before the break. Viliami Hopoi and Cade Cunningham also rushed for TDs for Jesuit (3-2, 1-0 Delta League), and Hank Harvego threw a 69-yard TD to Kendric Bailey. Franklin (2-4, 1-1) avoided the shutout with a six-yard TD pass from Brandon Rundgren to Michael Hardey with two minutes left.

Yuba City 46, No. 11 River Valley 27 in Yuba City — The visiting Honkers (3-3, 1-1 Capital Valley Conference) won the Mayor’s Cup for the third consecutive season, led by Erik Palmquist, who stood out on both sides of the ball. Palmquist followed his first two rushing touchdowns, of 40 and 68 yards, by making interceptions on the following series. He also broke three tackles on an 18-yard scoring dash in the third quarter. Major Niccum rushed for two TDs and Bryce Rogers passed and ran for a score. Dawson McPeak led the Falcons (3-2, 0-1), who have lost 11 of the last 13 meetings with their rival, with a passing and running TD.

No. 16 Antelope 41, Roseville 18 in Antelope — Brian Talley’s 90-yard scoring sprint highlighted six rushing TDs by the Titans (3-3, 2-0 CVC) against the Tigers (2-4, 0-2).

Eureka 34, No. 20 Lincoln 22 in Eureka — The Fighting Zebras (2-3) scored 16 points in the second quarter but couldn’t keep up with the Loggers (6-0).