Watch highlights from River Valley’s win over Roseville

River Valley beat Roseville 55-13 on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
By
Up Next
River Valley beat Roseville 55-13 on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
By

High School Sports

Roundup: Elk Grove barely survives; a Top 20 upset; Folsom and Placer keep rolling

By Bill Paterson And Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

September 28, 2018 11:44 PM

Nothing is a given in the highly competitive Delta League this season as No. 13 Elk Grove learned Friday night against winless Pleasant Grove at Sheldon High School.

Elk Grove (3-3, 2-1) built a 20-point lead midway into the fourth quarter, but then had to hold off the Eagles (0-7, 0-3) in posting a 41-34 victory.

Elk Grove needed Brandon Grant’s 17-yard touchdown run with a minute to play to counteract 20 points scored by the Eagles in the final four minutes.

Grant also recovered a fumble that set up a Tre’von Frazier 14-yard touchdown run and Carter Harris, Matthew Horne and Matthew Kendall added rushing touchdowns for the Thundering Herd.

No. 1 Folsom 48, Rocklin 0 in Rocklin – Kaiden Bennett threw three touchdown passes, including an 80-yarder to 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end DeShawn Lynch; backup quarterback Jacob Reithmeier threw two touchdowns and C.J. Hutton had an interception and touchdown catch as the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) ruined homecoming night for the Thunder (2-5, 1-2) in the Sierra Foothill League.

No. 3 Monterey Trail 75, River City 0 in West Sacramento – Zach Larrier threw 35- and 25-yard touchdown passes to Andre Crump and ran for a 41-yard score; Prophet Brown and Jehiel Budgett each rushed for two touchdowns; and the Mustangs (6-0, 1-0) returned two fumbles for touchdowns to crush the Raiders (0-6, 0-1) in their Metro Conference debut.

No. 4 Placer 63, Nevada Union 12 in Auburn – Marshall Chapman rushed for five touchdowns and Jacob Mason added a 46-yard touchdown burst as the Hillmen (6-0, 1-0) defeated the Miners (3-3, 0-1) in the Foothill Valley League opener. Dawson Fay rushed for a 75-yard touchdown for Nevada Union. The win avenged a loss last season to Nevada Union, the only team to beat CIF state runner-up Placer during the regular season.

Get Full access to local sports

The Sacramento Bee's Sports Pass is the ticket to local sports coverage. Support what we do as we bring you prep football's Friday night highlights.

Subscribe to our new digital package and get full sports access — for just $30 per year. 

No. 6 Oak Ridge 33, No. 9 Grant 6 in El Dorado Hills – Matt Jenner threw three touchdown passes; Evan Robinson caught three touchdown passes; and Sam Sanders returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown to lift the Trojans (5-1, 2-1) over the Pacers (3-3, 1-1).

No. 7 Capital Christian 40, Del Campo 20 in Rosemont – Capital Christian (7-0, 3-0) led 17-7 at the half, then jumped ahead 40-7 in the third quarter in beating the Cougars (0-6, 0-3) in the Capital Athletic League.

No. 8 Sheldon 28, Davis 21 in Davis – Ladon Johnson rushed for 45- and 3-yard touchdowns; Francisco Salinas threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Pierce; and the Huskies (6-1, 3-0) had a critical late fourth-quarter interception to hold off the Blue Devils (3-3, 0-2) and Payne Barksdale (three rushing touchdowns) in the Delta League.

No. 10 Granite Bay 24, Whitney 10 in Rocklin – The Grizzlies (3-4, 1-2) scored a touchdown with 36 seconds left in the first half to break a 7-7 tie, then added 10 second-half points before the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3) tallied a late field goal in the Sierra Foothill League battle.

No. 11 Jesuit 37, Cosumnes Oaks 0 in Elk Grove – Hank Harvego rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kendric Bailey and a 30-yarder to Connor McIntee; Isaiah Rutherford ran for a 58-yard touchdown; and linebacker Cade Brownholtz anchored a Marauders (4-2, 2-0) defense that stymied the Wolfpack (3-4, 1-2) in the Delta League.

No. 20 Rio Linda 42, No. 14 Ponderosa 34 in Shingle Springs – Cameron Skattebo’s 64-yard touchdown late in the second quarter put the Knights (5-1, 1-0) up 21-12, and they held off the Bruins (5-1, 0-1) in the Foothill Valley League opener.

No. 15 Antelope 55, Bella Vista 0 in Antelope – Nathan Lucero threw touchdown passes to Carter Sullivan, Savaughn Bradley and Sylvester Toby, and Quincy Gallon had two first-half rushing touchdowns as the Titans (4-3, 3-0) led the Broncos (0-6, 0-3) 41-0 after the first quarter in the Capital Valley Conference game.

No. 19 Colfax 38, Foothill 21 in Foothill Farms – Troy Little rushed for two touchdowns and Alex Weir threw touchdown passes of 25 yards and 9 yards to Jake Green and Peter O’Brien as the Falcons (6-0, 1-0) beat the Mustangs (4-2, 0-1) in the Pioneer Valley League opener.

Highlights from Lincoln's 28-3 win over Oakmont in high school football on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

By

  Comments  