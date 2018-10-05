Del Oro 56, Oak Ridge 21

Del Oro’s Carson Westlake (44) intercepts the ball during the first quarter.
Del Oro’s Carson Jarratt (13) tackles Oak Ridge’s Nathan Addleman (6) after he picked a fumble to score to lead 7-0.
Del Oro’s Johnny Guzman (6) catches the ball as Oak Ridge’s Avant Jacobs (2) defends during the second quarter.
Oak Ridge’s Anthony Whiting (61) tackles Del Oro’s Johnny Guzman (6) during the second quarter.
Oak Ridge’s Avant Jacobs (2) catches the ball during the first quarter.
Del Oro’s Aiden Foster (18) runs for a touchdown to lead 14-7 after the point after attempt was good during the second quarter.
Oak Ridge’s Matt Jenner (4) passes the ball during the first quarter.
Del Oro’s Sheldon Conde (21) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Oak Ridge’s Tyler Jeppesen (18) catches the ball during the second quarter.
Del Oro’s Aiden Foster (18) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Del Oro’s Carson Jarratt (13) pitches the ball.
Del Oro Golden Eagle Sheldon Conde (21) runs for a touchdown to lead 21-7 after the point after attempt was good during the second quarter.
Del Oro’s Sheldon Conde (21) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
The Del Oro Golden Eagles host the Oak Ridge Trojans, Friday Oct 5, 2018.
Del Oro Golden Eagle Sheldon Conde (21) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Del Oro’s Matthew Smart (5) runs with the ball after his catch during the first quarter.
Oak Ridge’s Avant Jacobs (2) runs with the ball during the first quarter as he is tackled by Golden Eagle Dante Pericin (3).
Del Oro’s Carson Jarratt (13) passes the ball during the second quarter.
Del Oro Golden Eagle Johnny Guzman (6) runs the kickoff back for a touchdown making the score 7-7 after the point after attempt was good.
Oak Ridge Trojans Justin Lamson (10) and Brandon Summers (75) come out of the locker room before the game.
The Oak Ridge Trojans come on to the field.
Oak Ridge Trojans Cole Hathaway (70) laughs with teammates as he gets ready inside the locker room before the game.
Del Oro Golden Eagle Joshua Moore (4) cools off with a fan in the locker room.
Oak Ridge Trojans Mujahid Samad (13) wears his gloves in his socks before the game.
Oak Ridge Trojans Ben Yoder (64) in the mirror before the game.
The Oak Ridge Trojans come on to the field.
Oak Ridge Trojans Sean Gatson (54) has his fingers taped up.
The Del Oro Golden Eagles warm up in a cloud of smoke before the game.
The Del Oro Golden Eagles pray before the game.
The Oak Ridge Trojans head into the locker room after warming up.
Oak Ridge Trojans Mujahid Samad (13) stretches before the game.
Del Oro Golden Eagle Jacob Moulos (50) listens to his coach.
The Del Oro Golden Eagles warm up.
