Roundup: Grant and Rocklin in a thriller to the end; two Top 20 upsets

No. 9 Grant and Rocklin, teams fighting for their playoff lives in the ultra-competitive Sierra Foothill League, engaged in an offensive slugfest Friday night in Del Paso Heights.

Xavier Johnson settled it with an 8-yard touchdown pass to DeShon Colvin with 19 seconds to play to rally the Pacers (4-3, 2-1) past the Thunder 41-36.

Johnson was 21 of 28 for 316 yards and two touchdowns and running back Christian Kinsey had 105 rushing yards and two scores.

Rocklin (2-6, 1-3), which led 15-14 at the half, took a 35-27 lead early in the fourth quarter on a Cade Wyant to Liam Mays touchdown pass, but Grant closed to 36-34 midway in the fourth quarter with a touchdown.

No. 1 Folsom 63, Whitney 7 in Folsom – Kaiden Bennett completed 13 of 17 passes for 269 yards and six touchdowns – two each to Elijhah Badger, Joe Ngata and C.J. Hutton; Matthew Simon had 101-yard interception return for a score and Daniyel Ngata returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to lead the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) past the Wildcats (0-7, 0-4) in the Sierra Foothill League. Bennett has thrown for 30 touchdowns this season. Badger finished with three touchdown catches, also grabbing a 24-yarder from backup quarterback Jacob Reithmeier.

No. 3 Monterey Trail 50, Kennedy 0 in Elk Grove – Jehiel Budgett rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Zach Larrier; Caleb Ramseur rushed for 40- and 20-yard scores; and Prophet Brown had a 55-yard rushing touchdown as the unbeaten Mustangs (7-0, 2-0) topped the Cougars (3-4, 1-1) in the Metro League.

No. 5 Inderkum 43, River Valley 0 in Natomas – The Tigers (7-0, 3-0) and their renowned wing-T ran to a 36-0 halftime lead en route to the Capital Valley Conference win over the Falcons (4-3, 1-2).

No. 11 Jesuit 42, No. 13 Elk Grove 21 in Elk Grove – Hank Harvego threw four touchdown passes, including two to Isaiah Rutherford, and Villi Hopoi rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 13-yard scoring strike from Harvego as the Marauders (5-2, 3-0) rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit to beat the Thundering Herd (3-4, 2-2) in the Delta League. Nick Woolstencroft returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown for Elk Grove.

No. 12 Bear River 49, Lindhurst 0 in Lake of the Pines – After recovering a Blazers’ fumble, 5-foot-4 defensive lineman Shelbi Beghetti became the first female to score a touchdown in Bear River history when she burst into the end zone from a yard out to highlight the Bruins’ Pioneer Valley League win. Tre Maronic rushed from a 19-yard touchdown and caught two touchdown passes from Calder Kunde and Trae Nix scored on a 40-yard fumble recovery after a strip sack by Jared Baze for Bear River (7-0, 2-0), which had five sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in the first half.

No. 14 Antelope 27, Woodcreek 25 in Antelope – The Titans (5-3, 4-0) scored the game-winning touchdown with 6:52 to play but needed a late stop to hold off the Timberwolves (6-2, 2-2) in the Capital Valley Conference thriller. Woodcreek drove 50 yards before giving the ball up on downs at the Antelope 30 with one minute to play. Antelope finished with 370 total yards; Woodcreek with 340.

No. 15 Center 24, Foothill 14 in Antelope – The Mustangs (5-2, 1-1) used a second-half interception return for a touchdown and a first-half Travion Drummer touchdown catch to upset the Cougars (5-2, 0-2) in the Pioneer Valley League.

No. 16 Colfax 42, Marysville 0 in Colfax – Jake Green returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score, caught a 79-yard touchdown pass from Alex Weir and returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown to lead the Falcons (7-0, 2-0) past the Indians (3-4, 1-1) in the Pioneer Valley League.

No. 20 Lincoln 35, No. 18 Ponderosa 28 in Lincoln – Harry Rounds rushed for a 30-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to lead the Fighting Zebras (4-3, 1-1) past the Bruins (5-2, 0-2) in the Foothill Valley League. Ponderosa had tied the score 28-28 with 10 minutes to play on Elijah Henderson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Ty Uber and Tanner Granade’s PAT. Rounds also had two touchdown catches. Henderson also threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to Uber and had an 8-yard touchdown run.

No. 19 Casa Roble 46, Pioneer 0 in Woodland – The Rams (6-1, 2-0) used several big plays, including an 80-yard rushing touchdown and a punt return for a score, to belt the Patriots (3-4, 1-1) in the Golden Empire League.