Roundup: Inderkum rallies to stay unbeaten; Sheldon escapes winless Pleasant Grove

Shamar Brown returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown and Savien Pressley rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, both in the fourth quarter, as the No. 5 Inderkum Tigers rallied for a 37-28 win over No. 18 Antelope Friday night in Natomas.
The Tigers (8-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten after the Capital Valley Conference homecoming thriller.
Antelope (5-4, 4-1) had taken a 28-21 lead with a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. Inderkum jumped to a 13-0 first-quarter lead on JJ Ray’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Ward and Pressley’s 2-yard touchdown run before Antelope rallied for a 21-13 halftime lead, thanks to three fumble recoveries and an interception.
Inderkum tied it 21-21 with five minutes to play in the third quarter on Raymond Brown’s 8-yard touchdown run and Pressley’s two-point conversion run.
No. 1 Folsom 63, No. 10 Granite Bay 7 in Folsom – Elijhah Badger returned punts 90 and 76 yards for touchdowns and caught touchdown passes of 21 and 26 yards, and Kaiden Bennett completed 11 of 16 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns as the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0) crushed the Grizzlies (3-5, 1-3) in the Sierra Foothill League. Joe Ngata had two touchdown catches that totaled 106 yards for Folsom.
No. 4 Placer 45, Oakmont 20 in Roseville – Michael Struck threw touchdown passes of 42 and 38 yards to Brad Bishop and Cyrus O’Neal; defensive lineman Colton McElroy returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown; and Marshall Chapman scored his 22nd touchdown of the season on a 15-yard run as the Hillmen (8-0, 3-0) beat the Vikings (4-4, 1-2) in the Foothill Valley League.
No. 6 Oak Ridge 49, Whitney 6 in Rocklin – Matt Jenner threw four touchdown passes, including two to Avant Jacobs and a 54-yarder to Gage King; Mitchell Anderson rushed for 55- and 46-yard touchdowns and Mujahid Samad returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown as the Trojans (6-2, 3-2) downed the Wildcats (0-8, 0-5) in the SFL.
No. 8 Sheldon 55, Pleasant Grove 48 at Sheldon HS – Tyrell Smith rushed for touchdowns of 80, 80, 55, 50 and 35 yards, and Ladon Johnson had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also rushed for a 43-yard score, as the Huskies (7-1, 4-0) held off the Eagles (0-9, 0-5) in a wild Delta League game. Trey Kennedy had three touchdown catches, Jeremiah Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and Nathan Valencia and Justin Restani connected on an 80-yard touchdown for Pleasant Grove.
No. 12 Bear River 56, Foothill 31 in Lake of the Pines – The Mustangs (5-3, 1-2) led 31-14 with 8:22 to play in the second quarter, but it was all Bruins (8-0, 3-0) after that in the Pioneer Valley League. Hunter Daniels rushed for four touchdowns and Tre Maronic had three touchdowns, including a 67-yard kickoff return for the Bruins.
No. 13 Elk Grove 28, Franklin 0 at Elk Grove HS – Khalani Riddick returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown and Matthew Horne had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown to highlight the Thundering Herd’s (4-4, 3-2) win over the Wildcats (2-6, 1-3) in the Delta League.
No. 14 Colfax 49, Lindhurst 0 in Olivehurst – Colton Reeves’ 29-yard touchdown run in the first quarter started things rolling as the Falcons (8-0, 3-0) cruised past the Blazers (2-6, 0-3) in the PVL.
No. 16 Rio Linda 52, No. 17 Lincoln 35 in Lincoln – The Knights (6-2, 2-1) jumped to a 24-0 first quarter lead, then held off the Fighting Zebras (4-4, 2-1) in the FVL.
No. 19 Ponderosa 38, Nevada Union 35 in Shingle Springs – The Bruins (6-2, 1-2) put together a strong fourth quarter defensive stand to hold off the Miners. Nevada Union (3-5, 0-3) closed to 36-35 late in the third quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Parker Heilaman to Jaxon Horne, but Ponderosa thwarted the Miners’ two-point conversion attempt in the FVL.
No. 20 Casa Roble 63, Woodland 6 in Orangevale – The Rams (7-1, 3-0) continue to have one of their best seasons in recent years, crushing the Wolves (2-6, 1-2) in the Golden Empire League.
Golden Sierra 77, Vacaville Christian 19 in Vacaville – Robert Reed scored touchdowns by rush, pass reception and interception return — and had another interception that set up a touchdown by Alex Sewell — and Keaton Wright rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, as the Grizzlies (5-3, 2-1) romped over the Falcons (4-4, 0-3) in the Sierra Delta League.
River Valley 65, Bella Vista 12 in Yuba City – Dawson McPeak threw touchdown passes to Isayah Osborne, Sergio Garcia, Diego Early and Evan Strickland, and Rex Baker rushed for 48- and 9-yard scores as the Falcons (4-4, 2-2) walloped the Broncos (0-8, 0-5) in the Capital Valley Conference.
Del Campo 65, El Camino 35 in Fair Oaks – Levi Markey rushed for four touchdowns, Alex Rocha rushed for three scores, and the Cougars (2-6, 2-3) rallied for 31 unanswered fourth-quarter points to beat the rival Eagles (1-8, 0-5) in the Capital Athletic League. El Camino took a 35-34 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard pass from Johnny Ruiz to Jacob Taylor.
Christian Brothers 33, Vista del Lago 28 in Folsom – Jacob Stewart threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Green with five minutes to play to rally the Falcons (5-3, 3-1) past the Eagles (4-4, 3-1) in the CAL. Grant Patterson’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Chad Wilson and Kameron Kascht’s PAT gave Vista del Lago a 28-27 lead with six minutes to play. Stewart finished with four touchdown passes, including three to Luke Jones. Patterson rushed for two touchdowns in addition to his touchdown pass and Ethan Menezes had a 68-yard touchdown run for Vista del Lago.
Mesa Verde 34, Mira Loma 0 at El Camino HS – Jshawn Brown returned interceptions 34 and 25 yards for touchdowns and returned a fumble recovery 45 yards for another score, and Dominic Hickox threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Franklin Smith and ran for a 15-yard touchdown in leading the Mavericks (1-7, 1-2) past the Matadors (0-8, 0-3) in the Golden Empire League.
Liberty Ranch 42, El Dorado 33 in Placerville – Matthew Hopper threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth, and Gabe Nino caught two touchdown passes and rushed for a 22-yard touchdown as the Hawks (3-5, 1-2) held off the Cougars (3-5, 2-1) in the Sierra Valley Conference. Danny Bell rushed for two scored and threw a 61-yard touchdown to Ian Deal for El Dorado.
Highlands 42, San Juan 36 in Citrus Heights – Greg Nivison threw three touchdown passes, including the game winner to Harim Reynolds that broke a 36-36 tie midway through the fourth quarter to lift the Scots (5-3, 2-1) over the Spartans (4-4, 1-2) in the Sierra Delta League.
Union Mine 22, Bradshaw Christian 20 (OT) in El Dorado – Nate Grant rushed for a 13-yard touchdown but the Pride’s (5-3, 2-1) two-point conversion attempt was thwarted by the Diamondbacks (3-4, 3-0) in the first overtime of the Sierra Valley Conference game. Union Mine took a 22-14 lead to open the overtime period on Clayton Beyer’s 1-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion pass to Trevor Jetton. Union Mine forced overtime in the final minute of regulation when Byer rushed for an 11-yard score followed by Dalton Heikes successful conversion run.
Rosemont 54, Galt 14 in Galt – Dalonte Baskerville rushed for touchdowns of 70, 67, 43 and 12 yards and DeMarco Brodnax returned an interception 99 yards as the Wolverines (4-4, 1-2) belted the Warriors (4-4, 0-3) in the Sierra Valley Conference.
Sacramento 75, Rio Americano 36 at Del Campo HS – Javin Felton rushed for 282 yards and seven touchdowns on 17 carries and also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to lead the Dragons (3-5, 3-1) past the Raiders (1-7, 0-4) in a CAL game played on Thursday.
Comments