Folsom Bulldogs 53, Grant Pacers 7

Folsom’s CJ Hutton (3) runs for a touchdown to lead 32-0 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom’s Daniyel Ngata (4) runs for a touchdown to lead 39-0 after the point after attempt was good.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant’s Xavier Johnson (11) runs with the ball.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom’s Matthew Simon (23) runs for a touchdown to lead 52-7 after the point after attempt was good.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom’s Davion Blackwell (9) fumbles the ball during the third quarter that Grant recovered.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom’s Garrison Passmore (56) and Jacob Day (64) carry off an injured AJ Arbis (17).
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom’s Chandon Pierre (55) sacks Grant’s Xavier Johnson (11) during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant’s Xavier Johnson (11) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant’s Xavier Johnson (11) passes the ball during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Grant’s Christian Kinsey (2) fires up his team before the game.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom’s Landon Bautista (24) and Grant’s Jaylon Moore (10) fight for the ball.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee