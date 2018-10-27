Roundup: Placer survives Rounds’ stellar game, three others close with perfect record

Brad Bishop rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, Jesse Whigham rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Michael Struck completed 12 of 14 passes for 161 yards to lead No. 4 Placer to a 52-48 comeback victory over unranked Lincoln in a wild regular-season Foothill Valley League finale Friday night in Lincoln.
The Hillmen (10-0, 5-0) compiled 632 yards of total offense in finishing the regular-season unbeaten, capturing the inaugural Foothill Valley League title and extending their consecutive league title string to seven dating to the Pioneer Valley League, where they were also rivals with the Fighting Zebras (5-5, 3-2).
Placer overcame a remarkable individual performance by Lincoln’s Harry Rounds. The do-it-all senior finished with seven catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns to go with 44 rushing yards and two scores.
Lincoln led 42-28 before a Hans Grassmann’s 17-yard touchdown run cut the Fighting Zebras’ lead 42-35 just before the end of the first half. Bishop’s two-yard touchdown run and Zac Rhode’s PAT knotted the contest 42-42 midway in the third quarter, then the Hillmen jumped ahead 45-42 on Rhode’s 27-yard field goal late in the third quarter.
Turner and Rounds connected for an 80-yard touchdown on the next possession to go ahead 48-45.
Bishop put Placer ahead for good with a two-yard touchdown run with eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, though Lincoln drove to the Placer 12–yard line before turning the ball over on downs with five minutes to go.
No. 3 Monterey Trail 55, McClatchy 0 at Hughes Stadium – Zach Larrier threw three touchdown passes, including two to Eli Mirza, Prophet Brown rushed for a 53-yard touchdown and intercepted a pass, and Jehiel Budgett and Viktor Oliver rushed for 51- and 44-yard scores as the Mustangs (10-0, 5-0) beat the Lions (2-8, 1-4) and won the Metro League title.
No. 5 Inderkum 65, Roseville 14 in Natomas – Raymond Brown rushed for touchdowns of 65, 57, 41 and nine yards and Isaiah Ward caught a 45-yard touchdown pass and had an interception as Inderkum (10-0, 6-0) beat Roseville (3-7, 1-5) to win the Capital Valley Conference title.
No. 6 Capital Christian 40, Vista del Lago 14 in Folsom – D’Marcus Ross rushed for 345 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars (10-0, 6-0) defeated the Eagles (4-6, 3-3) to win the Capital Athletic League title.
No. 7 Sheldon 49, Franklin 0 at Cosumnes Oaks HS – Tyrell Smith rushed for touchdowns of 20, 15 and 10 yards and Dillon Juniel and Gabriel Brown returned interceptions 55 and 15 yards, respectively, for touchdowns as the Huskies (9-1, 6-0) topped the Wildcats (2-8, 1-5) to claim the Delta League title.
No. 8 Granite Bay 20, Rocklin 10 in Granite Bay – Chase Carmon rushed for a 17-yard touchdown, Tristan Lee added a three-yard rushing score and Jacob Ellis (interception) and Ty Peterson (blocked punt) had key defensive plays as the Grizzlies (5-5, 3-3) bested the Thunder (2-8, 1-5) in the Sierra Foothill League.
No. 10 Oak Ridge 31, No. 12 Elk Grove 13 in El Dorado Hills – The Trojans (7-3) took advantage of three fumbles to pull away from the Thundering Herd (5-5) in the nonleague game. Nick Woolstencroft returned a fumbles 60 yards for a touchdown for Elk Grove.
No. 10 Grant 39, Whitney 28 in Rocklin – The Pacers (5-5, 3-3) locked up a playoff berth in a Sierra Foothill League finale in a game that was suspended by referees in the middle of the third quarter after a brawl broke out, though no players were ejected, according to Grant athletic director and assistant coach Carl Reed. Reed said a Whitney assistant coach “attacked our kid and we had to protect our kid, but we’ll get the rap because we’re Grant. We were told by the referees that the game was going to be called because they were fearful of things getting out of control.” Whitney ends the season 0-10, 0-6 in league.
No. 13 Antelope 28, River Valley 20 in Yuba City – Zion Henley had a 40-yard touchdown run to help the Titans (6-4, 5-1) hold off the Falcons (5-5, 2-4) and to finish second to No. 5 Inderkum in the Capital Valley Conference.
No. 14 Colfax 35, No. 16 Center 34 in Colfax – The Falcons (10-0, 5-0) stopped the Cougars’ two-point conversion try with 13 seconds left to prevail in the Pioneer Valley League thriller and give coach Tony Martello is sixth perfect regular season. Colfax appeared to have the game wrapped up when Colton Reeves ran for a 76-yard touchdown with 4:56 to play for a 35-21 lead. But Michael Wortham and Lorenzo McGill combined for a 60-yard touchdown play for Center (7-3, 3-2), followed by a Cougars’ 2-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds to get to within one. Reeves also caught a 30- and 36-yard touchdown passes from Alex Weir, who also threw scoring strikes to Jake Green and Peter O’Brien.
No. 15 Bear River 53, Marysville 13 in Marysville – Dylan Scott caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Calder Kunde and booted field goals of 47 and 27 yards and Tre Maronic went over 1,000 rushing yards (1,032) for the season by rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown on five carries as the Bruins (9-1, 4-1) topped the Indians (3-7, 1-4) in the Pioneer Valley League.
No. 17 Rio Linda 56, Nevada Union 14 in Grass Valley – Cameron Skattebo returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and also rushed for three touchdowns as the Knights (8-2, 4-1) belted the Miners (3-7, 0-5) in the Foothill Valley League finale. No. 18 Ponderosa 40, Oakmont 18 in Roseville – Elijah Henderson rushed for touchdowns of 70, 3 and 1 yards and he also threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Iodence to lead the Bruins (7-3, 2-3) over the Vikings (4-6, 1-4) in the in the Foothill Valley League.
No. 19 Casa Roble 77, Mesa Verde 14 in Citrus Heights – Marciano Huston threw four touchdown passes – two to Alex Stelmaszczyk; Jesse Scobee returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score and also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass; Dylan Overstreet rushed for a 22-yard touchdown and caught a 6-yard touchdown pass; and Mason Brown returned a blocked punt 34 yards for a score as the Rams (9-1, 5-0) wrapped up the Golden Empire League championship by beating the Mavericks (1-9, 1-4). JShawn Brown had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Mesa Verde.
Yuba City 42, No. 20 Woodcreek 21 in Yuba City – Jariah McBarth rushed for touchdowns of 60 and 15 yards and Bryce Rogers rushed for a 40-yard touchdown and threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Major Niccum as the Honkers (6-4, 4-2) beat the Timberwolves (7-3, 3-3) in the Capital Valley Conference.
Del Campo 57, Bella Vista 7 at Del Campo HS – The Cougars (4-6) swamped their Fair Oaks rival Broncos (0-10) to finish the season strong after losing their first six games and seeing the abrupt midseason retirement of veteran coach Mike Dimino.
Cordova 63, Valley 12 at Cosumnes River College – Johnele Sanders threw three touchdown passes, two to Jeremiah Bankett, and also rushed for a 30-yard score and Raymond Fite returned a fumble 90 yards for a touchdown and a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Lancers (5-5, 4-0, 3-1) beat the Vikings (4-6, 2-2) to win the first Greater Sacramento Valley Football League title.
Rio Americano 42, El Camino 7 at El Camino HS – The Raiders (2-8, 1-5) jumped to an early 28-0 second quarter lead over the Eagles (1-9, 0-6) before the game was called at halftime after a bench-clearing brawl in the Capital Athletic League game.
Burbank 55, Kennedy 26 at Burbank HS – Levelle Bailey rushed for three touchdowns, threw two touchdown passes, caught a 28-yard touchdown pass and had an interception in the Titans’ (6-4, 4-1) Metro Conference win over the Cougars (5-5, 3-2). Pita Vi had touchdown catches of 55 and 53 yards for Kennedy.
