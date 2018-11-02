Roundup: Elk Grove survives nail-bitter against Vacaville; Sheldon, Foothill, Cordova move on

Carter Harris ran for 22- and 1-yard touchdowns and threw a 39-yard scoring strike to Andrew Marlan, and Hunter Hall had a 47-yard touchdown run – all in the second quarter – as No. 10 Elk Grove defeated No. 7 Vacaville 28-21 in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II football playoffs Friday night in Vacaville.
Elk Grove (6-5) will play at second-seeded Central Catholic of Modesto next Friday.
It was a nail-biter for fans of the two storied programs that have combined for 61 playoff appearances through the years.
Clayton Watterson’s 12-yard touchdown run with 11:55 to play in the fourth quarter enabled Vacaville (6-5) to cut the Thundering Herd’s lead to seven points. But Elk Grove’s defense forced the Bulldogs to punt, surrender the ball on possessions and got two of Khalani Riddick interceptions to prevail. Elk Grove forced four fumbles and three interceptions in the game.
Vacaville’s Jeremy Villalobos threw 55- and 35-yard scoring strikes to Dylan Warfield to give Vacaville a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Division I
No. 5 Sheldon 27, No. 12 Modesto 14 in South Sacramento – Tyrell Smith rushed for touchdowns of 70, 30 and 10 yards, giving him 22 for the season, and Francisco Salinas threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Christian Surrell and made a game-sealing interception as the Huskies (10-1) topped the Panthers (5-6). The Huskies will play at fourth-seeded St. Mary’s of Stockton next Friday.
No. 6 Turlock 28, No. 11 Cosumnes Oaks 0 in Turlock – Lucas Curtis rushed for three touchdowns and Casey Carr caught a 23-yard touchdown pass as the Bulldogs (8-3) ended the season for the Wolfpack (4-7). Turlock will play at third-seeded Oak Ridge next Friday.
No. 7 Pitman 40, No. 10 Davis 21 in Turlock – Sophomore quarterback Luke Carrell completed 15 of 26 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and Payne Barksdale caught 9 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils (6-5) against the Pride (10-1) in a game played Thursday night. The Central California Athletic League runners-up will play at second-seeded Monterey Trail next Friday night.
Division II
No. 8 Tracy 49, No. 9 Lincoln 28 in Tracy – Trevor Pope II rushed for touchdowns of 98 and 9 yards and had a fumble recovery, Elias Williams and Logan Fife each rushed for two scores, and the Bulldogs (8-3) beat the Fighting Zebras (5-6). Harry Rounds rushed for a 36-yard touchdown and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Turner and Jacob Lemus rushed for two touchdowns for Lincoln. Tracy will play at top-seeded Del Oro next Friday.
Division III
No. 5 Manteca 36, No. 12 Burbank 6 in Manteca – Tabron Russell rushed for touchdowns of 69, 8 and 3 yards as the Buffaloes (8-3) built a 20-0 halftime lead against the Titans (6-5). Levelle Bailey had a 2-yard touchdown run for Burbank. Manteca will play at fourth seeded Antelope next Friday.
No. 8 Buhach Colony 28, No. 9 Ponderosa 19 in Atwater – Josh Goodman rushed for two touchdowns and Owen Thomas had a 55-yard scoring scamper to lead the Thunder (9-2) over the Bruins. Elijah Henderson rushed for a 43-yard touchdown and caught a 3-yard touchdown pass for Ponderosa (7-4). The Thunder will play at top-seeded Capital Christian next Friday.
No. 7 Yuba City 30, No. 10 Christian Brothers 28 in Yuba City – Erik Palmquist rushed for a 3-yard touchdown midway in the fourth quarter to put the Honkers (7-4) ahead for good, though the Falcons (5-6) missed a 30-yard field goal attempt with 1:43 to play. Yuba City will play at second-seeded Placer next Friday.
Division IV
No. 5 Oakdale 54, No. 12 Valley 6 in Oakdale – Max Moore rushed for three touchdowns and Zeke Saffar added two rushing touchdowns as the Mustangs (8-3) crushed the Vikings (4-7). The Mustangs will play next Friday at fourth-seeded Wood of Vacaville.
No. 6 Patterson 48, No. 11 Rosemont 21 in Patterson – The Tigers (7-4) broke the game open against the Wolverines (6-5) with 20 points in the third quarter. Dalonte Baskesville rushed for three touchdowns and Ricky Mayes had two interceptions for Rosemont. Patterson will play next Friday at third-seeded Casa Roble.
No. 10 Cordova 31, No. 7 Golden Valley 24 in Merced – Johnele Sanders threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a 45-yard score and Raymond Fite rushed for 13- and 1-yard touchdowns and had a game-saving interception as the Lancers (6-5) held off the Cougars (6-5). Cordova will play second-seeded Vanden in Fairfield next Friday.
Division V
No. 5 Foothill 55, No. 12 Pioneer 12 in Foothill Farms – William Goebell threw two touchdown passes to Traivion Drummer and also ran for 23- and 41-yard scores; Kyle McLaughlin threw two touchdown passes and Jordan Green returned an interception 106 yards for a score as the Mustangs (8-3) hammered the Patriots (4-7). Dae’vonnie Williams had two interceptions in a four-minute span for Foothill, and Jaiden Coutee had a 65-yard touchdown run for Pioneer. The Mustangs will play at No. 4 Sonora next Friday.
No. 6 Center 38, No. 11 Dixon 8 in Antelope – Emari White rushed for two touchdowns, Michael Wortham threw a touchdown pass to Lorenzo McGill and Elias Bonds rushed for a touchdown to stake the Cougars (8-3) to an early first-half lead and the defense held the Rams (6-5) scoreless until the final 44 seconds. Center will play at third-seeded Bear River next Friday.
No. 7 Mountain House 53, No. 10 Union Mine 30 in Mountain House – Jesse Jordan threw three touchdown passes and also rushed for a 34-yard score and Vladik Sutherland rushed for three touchdowns and had an interception as the Mustangs (10-1) beat the Diamondbacks (4-6). Clayton Byer threw five touchdown passes for Union Mine. Mountain House will play at second-seeded Ripon next Friday.
Division VI
No. 6 Calaveras 44, No. 11 Highlands 7 in San Andreas – Logan Weatherby and Kade Overley each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Calaveras (7-4) past the Scots (7-4). Calaveras will play at third-seeded Escalon next Friday.
No. 8 Argonaut 58, No. 9 Bradshaw Christian 42 in Jackson – Clinging to a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter Wyatt Elmore rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to help the Mustangs (8-3) to pull away from the Pride (6-5). Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes had 80 and 48 touchdown runs and Logan Cagle added a 52-yard touchdown run for Bradshaw Christian. Argonaut will play at top-seeded Modesto Christian next Friday.
Division VII
No. 3 Golden Sierra 58, No. 6 Woodland Christian 7 in Garden Valley – The Grizzlies (7-4) jumped to a 37-0 first-half lead en route to the win against the Cardinals (6-5). Golden Sierra will play at second-seeded Big Valley Christian next Friday.
Northern Section
East Nicolaus 35, University Prep 0 in Trowbridge – Tyler Jensen caught touchdown passes of 60, 52 and 28 yards from Gavin McAuliff and Jensen also had an interception to lead the Spartans (10-0, 5-0) past the Panthers (6-4, 3-2) of Redding in the Mid-Valley League regular season finale.
Sutter 38, Orland 7 in Orland – Tyler McCool rushed for a 16-yard touchdown and Cory McIntyre rushed for a 6-yard score and tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to help the Huskies (8-2, 5-0) build an early 24-0 second quarter lead against the Trojans (6-4, 3-2) and claimed the Butte View League championship.
