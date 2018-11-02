Grant Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini, talks to his team after their loss to Downey High School Knights, in the first round CIF playoff game, Friday Nov 2, 2018.
Grant Pacers head coach Mike Alberghini, talks to his team after their loss to Downey High School Knights, in the first round CIF playoff game, Friday Nov 2, 2018. Brian Baer Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
High School Sports

How The Bee’s Top 20 fared

By Sacramento Bee

November 02, 2018 10:41 PM

The Bee’s Top 20

1. Folsom (9-1) Bye



2. Monterey Trail (10-0) Bye


3. Del Oro (9-1) Bye


4. Placer (10-0) Bye


5. Inderkum (10-0) Bye


6. Capital Christian (10-0) Bye


7. Sheldon (10-1 ) Friday: Def. Modesto 27-14


8. Granite Bay ( 5-5) Bye


9. Oak Ridge ( 7-3) Bye


10. Jesuit (7-3) at Woodcreek (1 p.m. Saturday)


11. Grant (5-6) Friday: Lost to Downey 57-27


12. Elk Grove (6-5) Friday: Def. Vacaville 28-21


13. Antelope (6-4) Bye


14. Colfax (10-0) Bye


15. Bear River (9-1) Bye


16. Center (8-3) Friday: Beats Dixon 38-8


17. Rio Linda (8-2) Bye


18. Ponderosa (7-5) Friday: Lost to Buhach Colony 27-13


19. Casa Roble (9-1) Bye


20. Sacramento (5-6) Friday: Lost to River Valley 40-14




