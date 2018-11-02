How The Bee’s Top 20 fared

The Bee’s Top 20
1. Folsom (9-1) Bye
2. Monterey Trail (10-0) Bye
3. Del Oro (9-1) Bye
4. Placer (10-0) Bye
5. Inderkum (10-0) Bye
6. Capital Christian (10-0) Bye
7. Sheldon (10-1 ) Friday: Def. Modesto 27-14
8. Granite Bay ( 5-5) Bye
9. Oak Ridge ( 7-3) Bye
10. Jesuit (7-3) at Woodcreek (1 p.m. Saturday)
11. Grant (5-6) Friday: Lost to Downey 57-27
12. Elk Grove (6-5) Friday: Def. Vacaville 28-21
13. Antelope (6-4) Bye
14. Colfax (10-0) Bye
15. Bear River (9-1) Bye
16. Center (8-3) Friday: Beats Dixon 38-8
17. Rio Linda (8-2) Bye
18. Ponderosa (7-5) Friday: Lost to Buhach Colony 27-13
19. Casa Roble (9-1) Bye
20. Sacramento (5-6) Friday: Lost to River Valley 40-14
