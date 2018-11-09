Monterey Trail Mustangs 63, Pitman Pride 7

Mustangs Viktor Oliver (34) takes the field in the playoff game between the Monterey Trail Mustangs and the Pitman Pride on November 9, 2018 in Elk Grove.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Monterey Trail’s Eli Mirza (11) runs back a kickoff for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Monterey Trail’s Germaine Spearman (47) celebrates a recovered fumble, stopping a Pitman drive in the first quarter.
Mustangs head coach T.J. Ewing walks the sidelines in the first quarter.
Pitman’s Dreyven Dickie (32) recovers his own fumble in the first quarter as Monterey Trail’s Thaddeus Hills (22) closes in.
Monterey Trail’s Noah Casarez (50) throws the hammer down as the team takes the field.
Pride Denzel Steckwren (11) catches and runs 16 yards for a first down in the first quarter.
Monterey Trail’s Antonio Williams (23) returns a punt in the second quarter.
Monterey Trail’s Eli Mirza (11) with blockers Caleb Ramseur (20) and Andre Crump (18) returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Pitman’s Payton Bass (15) is stopped by Monterey Trail’s Brandon Hwa (12) and Germaine Spearman (47) for a two yard loss in the first quarter.
Monterey Trail’s Viktor Oliver (34) outruns Pitman’s Chris Avalos (24) and Payton Bass (15) for a 97 yard touchdown run.
Monterey Trail’s Viktor Oliver (34) breaks a tackle of Pitman’s Calvin Paul (22) for a 97 yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Monterey Trail’s Viktor Oliver (34) breaks a tackle of Pitman’s Calvin Paul (22) for a 97 yard touchdown run.
Monterey Trail’s Jehiel Budgett (14) pushes off Pitman’s Chris Avalos (24) during his 19 yard run in the first quarter.
