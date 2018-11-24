Jesuit’s Strangio and Del Oro’s Chamberlain win CIF State cross country titles

Matt Strangio won another big race and a girls cross country program in Placer County has another runner to behold.
Such were some of the story lines from Fresno’s Woodward Park on Saturday at the 32nd CIF State Corss Country Championships.
Strangio, a Jesuit High School junior, won the Division I title with a late surge to lead the Marauders to a fifth-place team finish.
Strangio won in 15 minutes, 4.5 seconds to edge Evan Bates of West Ranch (Santa Clarita) of the Southern Section, who finished in 15:05.3.
At the 100th CIF State Track and Field Championships in June in Clovis, Strangio won the grueling eight-lap, 3,200 meter run in a lifetime best of 8:56.18. He was something of a surprise winner then, but not here.
Riley Chamberlain of Del Oro won the Division III girls race at Woodward Park in 17:18.6, the fastest in the state for all five divisions and third fastest for a freshman in meet history.
She is the next stellar runner for the Golden Eagles. Last spring, Cathilyn McIntosh won the CIF State 800 in 2:05.22, the second fastest time in the country for 2017. Chamberlain is just a freshman.
Vista del Lago won the girls Division III team title with 125 points behind runners (in order of placing) Anna Voghtmann, Rachel Burgoyne, Sophie Pelletier, Natasha Evans, Maya Barragan, Abby Carter and Kendall O’Daniel.
In boys Division III, Brayden McLaughlin of Del Oro placed third in 15:26.9 and Garrett Gough of Nevada Union was fourth in 15:31.3.
In boys Division IV, Placer finished third with 112 points, led by its top finisher, Jesus Guerra-Reyes, who was sixth in 15:46.0.
