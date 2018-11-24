East Nicolaus 46, Winters 13

East Nicolaus Spartans J.T. Stinson (14) runs with the ball.
Winters High School Warriors Anthony Jimenez (21) runs with the ball.
Winters High School Warriors Carson Lowrie (19) takes a snap.
East Nicholas Spartans Mitch Barker (32) dives for the end zone on a two point conversion to lead 46-7 during the third quarter.
Winters High School Warriors head coach Daniel Ward looks on as the final seconds tick off the clock in the 46-13 loss to the East Nicolaus Spartans in the CIF Northern Division IV playoff game, Saturday Nov. 24, 2018.
Winters High School Warriors Atlas Martinez (11) runs with the ball after his catch during the second quarter.
East Nicolaus Spartans J.T. Stinson (14) runs for a touchdown making the score 8-0 after the two point conversion attempt was good.
East Nicolaus Spartans Gavin Mcauliff (9) passes the ball.
East Nicolaus Spartans Gavin Mcauliff (9) dives for the pylon during the second quarter.
East Nicolaus Spartans head coach Travis Barker looks on the field during the game.
East Nicolaus Spartans J.T. Stinson (14) runs for a touchdown to lead 16-0 after the two point conversion attempt was good.
East Nicolaus Spartans Gavin Mcauliff (9) runs for a touchdown to lead 22-7 after the point after attempt was good.
East Nicolaus Spartans Dyllan Hyde (55) tackles Winters High School Warriors Carson Lowrie (19).
East Nicolaus Spartans Gavin Mcauliff (9) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
East Nicolaus Spartans Gavin Mcauliff (9) runs with the ball.
Winters High School Warriors Carson Lowrie (19) runs with the ball.
East Nicolaus Spartans Tyler Jensen (10) runs with the ball after his catch.
East Nicolaus Spartans Tyler Jensen (10) tackles Winters High School Warriors Carson Lowrie (19) short of the goal line.
East Nicolaus Spartans Gavin Mcauliff (9) runs with the ball as he is hit by Winters High School Warriors Aaron Mendoza (8).
East Nicolaus Spartans Zack Scoggins (13) intercepts the ball intended for Winters High School Warriors Atlas Martinez (11) in the end zone during the first quarter.
The Winters High School Warriors come on the to the field before the game.
Both teas warm up before the game.
The East Nicolaus Spartans celebrate their 46-13 victory against the Winters High School Warriors in the CIF Northern Division IV playoff game, Saturday Nov. 24, 2018..
The Winters High School Warriors come on the to the field before the game.
Small school football on a grass field.
Fans look for a higher vantage point outside the stadium.
