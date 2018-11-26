Perspective on the prize: Area football teams don’t take section finals for granted

Coach TJ Ewing knew Jehiel Budgett (14) and Monterey Trail would be good this season. The undefeated Mustangs take the ultimate test against No. 1 Folsom in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, at Sacramento State. Says Ewing, “We’ll find out who we are.” José Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com