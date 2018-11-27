The wonders of Weir - Colfax quarterback is program’s next prolific passer

Alex Weir was talking football and family Monday at a breakfast banquet when a familiar face didn’t just crash the party, he added to it.
It was Terry Logue, the gregarious old co-coach at Bear River High School who is often the life of the party. He knows the Weir family well and wanted to heap praise for Weir men who are young and older.
Alex is the next in a long line of terrific Colfax passers, of which Logue knows all too well as a Pioneer Valley League rival. Logue and co-coach Scott Savoie are hip deep in film breakdown and scheming against the current-edition Weir.
Bear River and Colfax meet for a Sac-Joaquin Section championship for the third time in five years, in Division V, on Friday night at Nevada Union.
And there’s this neat oddity: Weir’s older brother, Austin, quarterbacked the Falcons to a section title appearance in 2016, when he was the school’s Athlete of the Year.
And more: Weir’s father, Shannon Weir, played running back and linebacker for Logue at Bear River in 1987. Shannon scored the first touchdown in Bear River history in 1986.
“Shannon was a good player for us, but Alex throws the ball better,” Logue said with a laugh while shaking Weir’s hand Monday.
Bear River’s first varsity team of 1986 played its home games at Nevada Union while its home digs were under construction. So Friday will be a full-circle experience for Shannon Weir, who will certainly be rooting for his son with a soft spot for his old school colors.
“My dad has so much respect for coach Logue and what he’s done,” Alex Weir said. “We respect Bear River’s program. We’re two small-school powerful programs that find a way.”
This Weir is not big in stature at 6 feet and 185 pounds, but his passion and drive are among his many immeasurables. Colfax coach Tony Martello jokes that Weir is a 6-foot-5 powerhouse with a laser arm.
Fact is, Weir doesn’t have to be that big to excel in Martello’s wide-open offense. He just has to make good decisions and deliver a nice ball, of which he does plenty. Weir has passed for 2,292 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He had four touchdown passes in the last meeting with Bear River, a 41-14 victory on Oct. 19.
But Weir, like any leader, is wary of the Bruins. A year ago, Colfax beat Bear River in league play only to lose to the Bruins in the section D-V final.
Weir has tossed 16 touchdown passes in his last four games. He’s the first to say he does not do this alone. There’s an offensive line, the running backs and two stellar receivers in Jake Green (38 catches, 927 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Colton Reeves (40, 900, 12).
How does Colfax continue to excel in athletics despite declining enrollment? Guys like Weir.
He was a key player for Colfax’s basketball team that reached the Northern California Division V final last season, and he started in the outfield for Colfax’s first section championship baseball team, also in Division V.
On top of all the action are his parents, including mom Sandie, a Colfax graduate who now works at the school.
“We have a lot of competitive people on campus, and we’re not always the biggest and best athletes, but we work hard,” Weir said.
He credited Martello for his quarterback insight and personal development. Martello is a 200-game winner, all at Colfax, where he played quarterback in the early 1980s.
The Martello-Logue showdown is the first in section playoff history that pits 200-game winners. The playoffs started in 1971.
“I’m a way better player than I was earlier this year or last year,” said Weir, a 3.8 student.
With 35 touchdown passes, Weir is tied for fifth on Colfax’s all-time single-season list, an impressive feat for a school that opened in 1959. He’s two behind J.P. Greco in 2000, three behind Ryland Heimann in 2017 and six behind Nate Ray in 1999. Michael Wilson has the program record with 46 TD passes in 2013.
