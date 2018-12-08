Capital Christian’s football season ends; how Cougars stars fared in final game

Capital Christian’s football season came to an end Saturday night in Santa Clara.
Wilcox High School of the Central Coast Section overcame big games by Capital’s trio of skill stars to prevail 34-30 in the CIF Northern California Division 3-A championship.
Quarterback Alex Adame and running back Paul Rosa led the Chargers (13-1), who were competing in their first NorCal playoff game.
Cooper Crick hit Trey Jones for touchdown strikes of 63, 65 and 42 yards, and D’Marcus Ross rushed for more than 100 yards and caught a 17-yard scoring pass from Crick for Capital Christian, which finished 13-1. This is considered the best Capital team in school history.
Capital opened in 1977 and won small-school Sac-Joaquin Section championships earlier this decade before the move up to Division III this season. Ross may be Capital’s greatest player, too.
The four-year varsity starter set scores of school rushing and scoring records. Ross finished with more than 2,200 yards rushing this season and 21 touchdowns, giving him 5,300 yards rushing for his career and 91 scores.
Ross recovered a fumble at the Wilcox 43-yard line with 2:21 to play, down 34-30. He got down to the 15 on a 39-yard pass from Crick with 1:52 to play, but back-to-back sacks doomed the drive, the second sack on fourth and 27.
