Capital Christian’s football season ends; how Cougars stars fared in final game

Capital Christian’s D’Marcus Ross (2), running for a touchdown against Antelope earlier this season, finished his high school career with another 100-yard rushing game in the Cougars’ 34-30 loss to Wilcox in the CIF NorCal Division 3-A championship game Saturday night, Dec. 8, in Santa Clara. Ross had more than 2,200 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns this season and finished his career with 5,300 yards rushing and 91 touchdowns. Brian Baer Special to The Bee