McDonald’s All American nomination lists include area stars, but how realistic is it?

Just when one thinks Sacramento has an abundance of basketball talent, you’re reminded of the depth of California’s talent pool.
Then that of the West Coast, then the entire country.
The McDonald’s All American teams offer proof of the assessment. The senior showcase event has more than 800 names to ponder, as a selection committee will boil down a list to 24 girls and 24 boys to play in the most prestigious high school hoops event in the country March 27 in Atlanta.
The final rosters for the 42nd boys game and 18th girls game will be announced Thursday at noon on ESPN’s The Jump and at 3 p.m. on SportsCenter.
There are no regional boys players on the nomination list, a rarity. Seniors with a 5-star rating with a national recruiting profile are generally locks for the list, where Sheldon’s Marcus Bagley should fit in next season as a senior.
A national team reputation and a good sales pitch doesn’t hurt. Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland has four players on the boys list. The only other Northern California player on the 33-player list for California is Austin Larson of Redding Christian.
The only area boys players to make the McDonald’s team are DeMarcus Nelson of Sheldon after the guard graduated in 2004 as the state’s all-time leading scorer, and one-time Woodcreek star Jordan Brown, who made the 2018 West team.
Now at Nevada, Brown had 26 points and eight rebounds in the West’s 131-128 victory last March.
For the girls, four area players are on the state list of 32: Texas Tech-bound scorer Nailah Dillard, a guard for Inderkum; Whitney star wing Jada Lewis, headed to Portland State; and the Sacramento High duo of Andriana Avent and RyAnne Walters.
A forward, Avent is off to New Mexico, and Walters, a guard, to UC Santa Barbara.
A year ago, McKenzie Forbes of Folsom, now at Cal, landed on the girls West roster and ended up winning the 3-point contest. She was the third area girls player to earn a McDonald’s honor, following Jenn Hall of Folsom in 2003 and Vicki Baugh of Sacramento in 2007.
The final rosters are generally those committed to the nation’s elite college programs, but just making the nomination list is a feat in itself.
Some of the boys to play in the McDonald’s game include Magic Johnson, Dominique Wilkins, Shaquille O’Neal, Jason Kidd, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Anthony Davis. The girls’ alumni list includes Maya Moore and Candace Parker.
CO girls rolling
Cosumnes Oaks, ranked seventh by The Bee, is on a 10-game winning streak under first-year coach Patrick Roth, who led the CO boys team to championship success earlier this decade.
In beating Davis 42-34 on Friday in Delta League action, the Wolfpack were led by Jordyn Rosette, who had 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Kailani Fox had 10 points and Jasmine Hess eight points and eight rebounds.
Cosumnes Oaks (17-5) is 7-0 in the Delta and hosts St. Francis on Tuesday. The Wolfpack has found a new gear since losing to No. 2 Folsom 44-36 and No. 6 Oak Ridge 51-35 in the December Trojan Toss-Up Tournament in El Dorado Hills.
Delta wins include Davis twice, No. 9 Franklin and No. 11 Elk Grove and a 44-40 win at St. Francis on Jan. 4.
Holy Madness
No. 14 Christian Brothers beat St. Francis 46-40 on Saturday in an overflow setting at St. Francis in one of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s most spirited rivalry games.
Bria Shine had 16 points, Chance Sims 12 and Karli Cooper 10 for the Falcons. Shine had 11 rebounds, Sims nine and Cooper seven for second-year coach Shandyn Foster, the one-time CB guard who last season coached the Falcons to a section championship.
Top dogs
With Sheldon falling Friday at Franklin 67-63, snapping the Huskies’ 56-game Delta winning streak, Folsom moves up from No. 2 to No. 1.
The Bulldogs in recent weeks handled then-No. 2 Rocklin 70-51 and then-No. 2 Whitney 67-38 by sharing the ball, hitting 3-pointers and defending with purpose.
On Friday, Folsom beat No. 6 Oak Ridge 67-65 as DeShawn Lynch scored 19, Jalen Scott 15 and Malik Rose 13.
Sheldon on Friday did not have star players Bagley (shoulder), Josh Morgan (knee) and Justin Nguyen (did not suit up). Franklin was led by Leland Estacio’s 28 points (and nine rebounds and six assists), Davion Wright with 14 points and Jaztein Blackmon with 11.
Cougar uprising
In weathering one of the state’s most daunting schedules, Capital Christian has managed a 5-1 showing in the Capital Athletic League, falling 59-52 to No. 7 Sacramento in league play.
Other local losses on a schedule heavy on out-of-state heavies include 64-63 to Folsom and 49-47 to Oak Ridge. Recent wins over ranked teams include El Camino 62-46 and 94-58 over Inderkum.
Led by Preston Hall, Jonah Alvarez and Kendall Taylor, the Cougars play at No. 14 Rio Americano on Wednesday.
THE BEE’S TOP 20
