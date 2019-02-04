What makes Sacramento High hoops breathe fire as The Bee’s top-ranked girls team?

Michele Massari can be as demanding as she can be charming.
The 11th-year Sacramento High School girls basketball coach mandates effort on defense and to share the ball on offense, and she’s known to either fume, grimace or growl on the sideline.
Before games? After games? After practice? Different woman.
Massari smiles. She can be engaging, and she cranks up the tunes to the liking of her players.
“Actually, I’ve loosened up a lot as a coach - I’m nicer!” Massari said, blowing her cover by laughing. “I want the girls to play as hard as they can, and I demand that they be the best that they can be, but we also try and have a lot of fun, too.”
The Dragons (18-7) have produced encouraging results while navigating through the region’s most difficult schedule, including taking on nationally ranked powers dotted across the country.
Sacramento is The Bee’s top-ranked team for what it has done on the court, including no losses within the Sac-Joaquin Section and factoring in head-to-head matchups of common opponents.
What’s more, Sacramento’s top ranking by The Bee now aligns with what Cal-Hi Sports and NorCal Preps have in their weekly rankings. Those longtime websites have the Dragons rated as the section’s No. 1 team.
Sacramento owns a 51-48 win over Cal-Hi state-ranked No. 5 Etiwanda on Dec. 27 at the West Coast Jamboree in the Bay Area. The Dragons beat powerhouse Heritage of Brentwood 50-48 on Jan. 21 at the Martin Luther King showcase in Oakland.
Heritage (21-3) was ranked higher in the state than Sacramento before that loss and is now 15th by Cal-Hi, a spot below Sacramento. NorCal Preps has Sacramento rated sixth, Heritage seventh, St. Mary’s of Stockton eighth, Bear Creek of Stockton 11th, Folsom 12th, McClatchy 13th and Antelope 14th.
Antelope (25-2) is ranked second by The Bee and has losses to Bear Creek and Heritage. Heritage split with national power St. Mary’s, routed Bee No. 4 McClatchy 70-41 on Jan. 12 and topped Antelope 68-60 on Jan. 26 at the Rep Your School Showcase at Heritage.
What does it all mean? Not a ton.
But it will start to matter Saturday afternoon, when the Sac-Joaquin Section releases its playoff brackets after crunching mounds of data. Sacramento and Antelope figure to be high seeds in Division II, making for a terrific matchup if it happens.
Antelope won its first section title last season. Sacramento seeks its 12th section final since 2007 and sixth title.
Folsom, ranked third by The Bee, McClatchy and St. Mary’s are Division I teams. St. Mary’s has won a record 19 section banners, spanning different divisions.
The aim for Sacramento is to maintain the momentum behind senior team leaders RyAnne Walters, a guard, and forwards Andriana Avent, Rebekah Brown and Muirae Gomez. Walters is headed to UC Santa Barbara on scholarship, Avent to New Mexico and Brown to San Francisco State.
Massari won her 250th game Jan. 11, beating Del Campo. Sacramento entered Monday night’s rematch with the Cougars looking to polish off the Capital Athletic League schedule unbeaten. Sacramento entered the CAL through section realignment this season after decades in the Metro League.
“I’m really impressed with our team right now,” Massari said. “I asked them to get better on defense, and they’re flying all over the floor. I’ve coached these girls since they were freshmen. Some could’ve left for other schools and averaged 35 a game anywhere else, but they stayed, they’ve bought in, and they wanted a tough schedule.
“They’re starting to maximize their potential. I’m excited (about what we can do in the playoffs).”
Moody mood
Vista del Lago center Lindsey Moody has eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
The 6-foot-2 senior captain entered the week with 1,001 points, tied for the most in program history with Caprina Pipion. Moody is Vista’s career leader in rebounds (938) and blocked shots (380) for an Eagles team that is 20-6 and ranked 12th by The Bee.
“Lindsey is a four-year varsity starter, a great team leader along with being a great student,” Vista coach Marty Benjamin said of his three-year team captain.
With career averages of 9.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocked shots, Moody will play at Fresno Pacific next season.
Football all-state
It was quite a haul for area football players, punctuated by their selections to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State teams.
All-State medium schools players from the region: offensive linemen Joey Capra and Blake Baughman of Placer and Shane Semeit of Capital Christian; linebacker Isaiah Ward of Inderkum; multi-purpose D’Marcus Ross of Capital Christian, Cameron Skattebo of Rio Linda, Carter Krupp of Woodcreek and Carter Sullivan of Antelope; defensive lineman Logan Arnold of Yuba City; defensive back Levelle Bailey of Burbank; running back Raymond Brown of Inderkum; defensive back Trey Jones of Capital Christian and defensive lineman Brandon Knott of Inderkum.
All-State small schools players from the region: quarterback Alex Weir of Colfax, receiver Jake Green of Colfax, offensive linemen Nathan Peterson of Dixon and Wiley Drummond of Colfax; multi-purpose Tre Maronic of Bear River, Daniel Carrion of Winters and Ryan Hurley of Rio Vista; linebacker Dyllan Hyde of East Nicolaus and punter Cory McIntyre of Sutter.
All-State juniors from the region: running back Cameron Skattebo, The Bee’s Offensive Player of the Year; receiver Elijhah Badger of Folsom; running back Daniyel Ngata of Folsom; defensive lineman DeShawn Lynch of Folsom; punter Cory McIntyre of Sutter; linebacker Marcus Jones of Monterey Trail and multi-purpose CJ Hutton of Folsom.
All-State sophomores from the region: offensive lineman Ilaisa Gonebure of Capital Christian, punter Peni Kaufusi of Grant and multi-purpose Justin Lamson of Oak Ridge
Cal-Hi’s overall all-state team will be released this week.
Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments