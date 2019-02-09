Section basketball playoff brackets released. Why No. 1 Sheldon boys open on the road

There were no real surprises here Saturday afternoon, but there were plenty of debates.
When a committee of retired high school coaches and administrators and current Sac-Joaquin Section staff members finished crunching mounds of data and paperwork, the seeds for the girls and boys basketball playoffs were set.
The girls start play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the boys on Wednesday in what will amount to a all-out sprint to the section finals set for Golden 1 Center on Feb. 22 and 23.
If those finals dates seems early, there’s a reason. The CIF academic year was moved up a full week back in August, meaning these will be the first section championship games not be contested in March.
Sheldon was tabbed the top seed in boys Division I, based on body of work and on-court record of 22-6 with losses to state powers (and wins against some, too). But because the Huskies forfeited four Delta League victories due to a player competing in two Sunday adult league games with family members, the committee was torn at what exactly to do.
Seed the Huskies according to on-court success or seed them based on their official fourth-place finish in league after the forfeits?
To seed the Huskies based on forfeits would have disrupted the D-I field, as Sheldon would not have been a typical middle seed.
“It was pretty much a 100 percent consensus that Sheldon had the résumé to be the No. 1 seed, but because of the forfeits, it became a lengthy discussion,” said Will DeBoard, the section’s assistant commissioner and director of media relations. “Ultimately, it was decided that we weren’t going to mess with the integrity of the bracket and have Sheldon seeded sixth or seventh and mess things up.”
But there are two more oddities tied to Sheldon, a powerhouse in this sport for years, including winning the CIF Open Division Northern California championship.
The Huskies will play their Tuesday playoff opener on the road, at the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Edison of Stockton and Modesto. This is punishment for what happened after last season’s section Division I championship game at Pacific.
Sheldon players did not stick around to shake hands with the victorious Modesto Christian players and walking to their locker room. That act goes against the section’s sportsmanship policy. A memo was sent to Sheldon as reminder, though the school’s athletic department already knew.
And one more: If Sheldon and Jesuit were to meet in a section semifinal Feb. 20, the game would be played at Jesuit since the Marauders are technically Delta champs and the section rewards champions in these instances.
Normally, higher seeds host. Sheldon beat Jesuit twice in league play, 82-53 and 85-72.
Still, Sheldon towers as one of the region’s greatest teams, deep in guard play, heavy on defense, coached by a man who once won four successive D-I section titles (Joey Rollings) and led by national recruit Marcus Bagley, a 6-foot-8 junior wing.
With five new starters this season, Folsom is the No. 2 seed in D-I, followed by Modesto Christian, Jesuit, Oak Ridge and Capital Christian.
In girls, Bear Creek of Stockton is the top D-I seed with a résumé that includes beating D-II top seed Antelope and red-hot Cosumnes Oaks, surely a factor in D-I.
Grant is the top seed in boys D-II, eager to return to the section finals after losing there to St. Mary’s last year. The Pacers are Metro League champions.
Rocklin is the No. 2 seed, St. Mary’s is No. 3 and Whitney is No. 4.
In girls, Antelope is the defending champion and top seed with Sacramento seeded second, Whitney third and Del Oro fourth.
Antelope is led by Bee Player of the Year candidate Jzaniya Harriel, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard who is a five-star recruit. She is averaging 23.4 points and 12.7 rebounds.
In D-III, Weston Ranch of Stockton, riding a 26-game winning streak, is the boys’ No. 1 seed and Vanden tops the girls bracket, with defending champion Christian Brothers seeded second. In D-IV, Liberty Ranch is the top boys seed in D-IV and Colfax is the top seed in girls, with two-time defending CIF State champion West Campus seeded second.
For complete brackets, visit cifsjs.org.
All-Metro notice – Area coaches are encouraged to send All-League teams to The Bee at jdavidson@sacbee.com.
Coaches are also urged to nominate players for The Bee’s All-Metro first, second, third and honorable mention teams. Teams that decline to input statistics into MaxPreps in an effort to hide scoring and rebounding tendencies from opponents will not have players considered for Bee All-Metro honors.
