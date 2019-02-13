Davis Blue Devils 58, Monterey Trail Mustangs 57

Davis Blue Devils guard Kobe Standefer (2) gets off a shot between Monterey Trail Mustangs guard Andre Crump (13) and Kyle Gumasing (32) in the first half in Wednesday night's prep playoff basketball game.
Monterey Trail Mustangs guard Christian Dabandan (10) evades Davis Blue Devils forward Joey Asta (24) in the first half.
Davis Blue Devils center Aidan Doms (21) battles Monterey Trail Mustangs Kevin Adams Jr. (4) for a rebound in the first half.
Monterey Trail Mustangs guard Christian Dabandan (10) is pressured on the defensive end by Davis Blue Devils guard Cody Taylor (5) and guard Collin Yee (20) in the second half.
Monterey Trail Mustangs head coach Robert Fields and Zachary Larrier (0) talk in the second half.
Monterey Trail Mustangs guard Christian Dabandan (10) is pressured on the defensive end by Davis Blue Devils guard Cody Taylor (5) and guard Collin Yee (20).
Monterey Trail Mustangs Teryn Morrison (2) rejects the shot by Davis Blue Devils forward Rayan Tilmatine (10).
Davis Blue Devils center Aidan Doms (21) races to the basket past Monterey Trail Mustangs Kevin Adams Jr. (4).
Davis Blue Devils guard Joey Voss (12) avoids contact with Monterey Trail Mustangs guard Andre Crump (13).
Monterey Trail Mustangs head coach Robert Fields yells out a play.
Monterey Trail Mustangs guard Christian Dabandan (10) grabs a rebound from Davis Blue Devils forward Joey Asta (24) and Mustang Bryce Fitzgerald (24) late in the second half.
Davis Blue Devils guard Cody Taylor (5) pumps his fist as he walks past Monterey Trail Mustangs guard Christian Dabandan (10) and Kevin Adams Jr. (4) after the Blue Devils 58-57 victory over the Mustangs in Wednesday night's prep playoff basketball game.
Monterey Trail Mustangs Bryce Fitzgerald (24) leads the team before the game.
