Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV: Sonora Wildcats 73, Liberty Ranch Hawks 70

Wildcats Evan Bearden (30) drives into Hawks guard Isaac Padilla (10) in the first half.
Hawks guard Josh Seiler wrestles the ball from Wildcats forward Darius O'Neal in the first half.
Hawks forward Jayden Baroni (C) (5) tries to locate an open teammate in the first half.
Sonora’s Logan Sewell, middle, puts up a floater for two points over Isaac Padilla, right, of Liberty Ranch during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV final Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Liberty Ranch forward Jayden Baroni, left, fires up his team’s bench after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks lost to Sonora 73-70 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV final at Golden 1 Center.
Liberty Ranch players Isaac Padilla (10) and Jaime Gonzalez (4) show they’re dejection in the final seconds of Friday’s loss to Sonora in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game.
Hawks guard Isaac Padilla (10) reaches in to slap the ball away from Wildcats forward Darius O'Neal (0) in the second half.
Hawks guard Isaac Padilla (10) and teammate Josh Seiler (12)get tangled up, losing the ball in the second half.
Hawks guard Isaac Padilla (10) reacts after not getting the possession call.
Hawks guard Jaime Gonzalez (4) lays a ball up for two points past Wildcats guard Trey Hawkins (3) in the second half.
Wildcats guard Austin Patterson (20) leaps over Hawks forward Jayden Baroni (C) (5) after forcing him out of bounds in the second half.
The Sonora bench rushes the floor after the 73-70 victory over Liberty Ranch.
